HILLSONG BOY Season Extended; Final Show Announced

The new production Hillsong Boy, has had its season extended with a third and final performance announced for 6pm on Saturday, March 23rd.

Presented by Robbi James and The Flying Nun by Brand X at the East Sydney Community and Arts Centre, the show has enjoyed intense public interest since first announced, with the first performances selling out a fortnight before opening night.

Hillsong Boy chronicles the weird and wonderful experiences of ex-Hillsonger, Scott Parker. During his twenty years with the megachurch he experienced the dizzying heights of Christian celebrity, and the lonely lows of being cast aside, all whilst keeping a desperate secret. Scott is queer, and there's no such thing as a Queer Hillsong Boy. Original music, autobiography, multimedia, and a leap of faith all collide in this playful revelation of coming out and getting out of one of the most successful church movements of the 21st Century.

Presented as part of The Flying Nun program, the stagings will be the first time the industry and public will experience the production, following an intensive Summer development period with the creative team. Helping to bring Scott and Felicity's vision to life are composer and sound designer Kathryn Parker, and multi-award winning lighting designer Ben Brockman.

"When Felicity and I sat down to create this show we realised there was almost too much to say." Scott said, ". We settled on taking an intimate approach to the story, balancing public scandal against my truth - that I realised I'm queer whilst growing up in the most powerful megachurch in the world."

The two performances of Hillsong Boy will showcase their story and key design elements, with time to chat with the creatives post-show about the experience and their plans for the future. The production will also be filmed in a multi-cam capture on Saturday 23rd before joining other productions in The Flying Nun On-Demand catalogue.

The Flying Nun program provides a crucial opportunity for new theatrical work to be conceived and tested. The 2024 season will see eleven projects (from 46 applications) premiere in Darlinghurst, with Brand X providing space, technical equipment and financial assistance to the artists.]

James Winter, Director of Brand X, "Scott and Felicity's project is an example of new work being explored in Sydney, that otherwise would not have the space to be realised due to the content's risk. Over the last 6 years, projects supported through the Flying Nun program have enjoyed further seasons in mainstream venues both in Sydney and abroad. The success of our program demonstrates that venues have appetites for new cutting-edge work, but the current market cannot afford to at such risks. However, at Brand X, we can."

Join Hillsong heretic Scott Parker as he deconstructs his twenty years of church involvement. A Hillsong boy through and through, Scott has stories to tell, so pull up a pew and join him for this queer holy communion!

HILLSONG BOY

Dates/Time: 22 and 23 March 2024, 8pm (SOLD OUT), Saturday 23 March, 6pm

Cost: $25 General Admission, $20 Brand X Pass Holders + Booking Fees

Duration: 60 minutes (no interval)

Ages: 18+

Venue: East Sydney Community and Arts Centre