HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Postpones Sydney Season

This comes after issues were raised about casting in the production.

The producers of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at the Sydney Festival have announced postponement of the production to a later date.

All ticket holders who purchased tickets via Sydney Festival will be refunded in full and automatically within the next five working days.

This comes after issues were raised about casting in the production, according to a statement posted on the Sydney Festival website.

The following statement was provided:

The values of equality and inclusivity have long guided the work of Sydney Festival. With these values in mind, the Festival supports the producer's decision to postpone the January season of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH as they respond to issues raised around casting in the production.

Sydney Festival is an important platform, and we have a responsibility to use this platform in a way that is beneficial to all members of our community. We also recognise our responsibility to actively address concerns that are not in alignment with our values.

Diversity of representation is critically important to our industry - Australia is home to a cadre of brilliant performers from all backgrounds whose work Sydney Festival aims to showcase and celebrate.

Sydney Festival remains committed to ensuring it provides an open, welcoming and safe platform for all artists, technicians, staff and audiences.

