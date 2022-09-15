Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guests Announced For Julia Gillard's NOT NOW, NOT EVER Live Event

Performances are in Melbourne on October 4 and Sydney on October 5.

Sep. 15, 2022 Â 
An inspiring line-up of special guests have been confirmed to join Julia Gillard for NOT NOW, NOT EVER - two specially curated live events that will mark the 10-year anniversary of her ground-breaking 'Misogyny Speech' this October.

Taking to the stage alongside Ms Gillard in Melbourne on October 4 and Sydney on October 5 will be photojournalist Mike Bowers, who captured the landmark moment from the Parliamentary press gallery a decade ago; lawyer Nyadol Nyuon OAM, campaigner for human and refugee rights; Director of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership (GIWL), Professor Michelle Ryan; actor, writer, and trans-rights activist Georgie Stone OAM; youth activist and founder of Raise Our Voice Australia; Ashleigh Streeter-Jones; and media commentator and ambassador Shelley Ware. The line-up is completed by musical guest Kate Miller-Heidke, with host Indira Naidoo.

Ms Gillard said she is incredibly excited to be sharing these evenings with such a high-calibre and diverse line-up.
"For me, marking this occasion was about more than just looking back ten years; I wanted it to be about the future of feminism - the voices we need to amplify, the battles we still need to fight. That's why I am excited to be joined by some of Australia's most impressive minds and passionate advocates to examine how we strive towards a more gender equal future."

Each guest will each share their personal insights into the ongoing fight for gender equality, reflecting on the impact Ms Gillard's legendary words had on them a decade ago and the work they now do. Continuing the conversation that was ignited by Ms Gillard's speech from Australia's highest office, NOT NOW, NOT EVER is an uplifting opportunity to energise the contemporary discussion around sexism and misogyny.

Due to overwhelming demand, new tickets have been released for NOT NOW, NOT EVER in Sydney, at the Aware Super Theatre on October 5, now available for purchase through Ticketek. The Melbourne event at Hamer Hall is sold-out - please sign up to the waitlist for news about the event.

Proceeds from the events will go towards supporting the Global Institute for Women's Leadership (GIWL). Founded by Ms Gillard in 2018 to contribute to and harness the energy for change, GIWL aims to help create a world in which being a woman is not a barrier to becoming a leader in any field.

Melbourne:
Tuesday 4 October 2022, 7.30pm
Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Rd, Southbank.
SOLD OUT

Sydney:
Wednesday 5 October 2022, 7.30pm
Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney, 14 Darling Dr, Sydney.
NEW TICKETS ON SALE: available via Ticketek


