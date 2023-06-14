Gary Janetti Will Perform Live In Australia For The First Time This October

Performances are in Melbourne at the Comedy Theatre on Saturday 7 October and then in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on Wednesday 11 October.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Gary Janetti Will Perform Live In Australia For The First Time This October

Four-time Emmy nominated writer and producer, Gary Janetti, has announced that he is headed to Australia this October for two special shows.

 

An Evening(ish) with Gary Janetti will delight audiences in Melbourne at the Comedy Theatre on Saturday 7 October and then in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on Wednesday 11 October.

 

Gary Janetti is a four-time Emmy nominated writer and producer who is the showrunner and creator of HBOMax's The Prince.  He got his start writing on several network series before joining Fox's Family Guy where he was on the original writing staff and went on to pen many memorable episodes featuring Brian and Stewie.  He then wrote on NBC's Will & Grace, where he rose to executive producer and showrunner.  Janetti also created, executive produced and wrote all episodes of the ITV/PBS British sitcom Vicious starring Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi.  

 

If you're not following Janetti on Instagram, you're missing out. His popular, “must-follow” (Marie Claire) Instagram account of almost 1 million followers has been featured and praised in such publications as the New York Times, People and Vanity Fair.  

 

Janetti's first book, "Do You Mind If I Cancel?" and second “Start Without Me” became instant New York Times bestsellers.

 

At these intimate live shows, fans are invited to spend a (relatively short) evening with Gary Janetti (we all have television to get home to) as he reads essays from his bestselling books "Do You Mind If I Cancel?" and "Start Without Me" and answers questions from the audience (and hopefully has entertaining responses). He will be highly caffeinated and his energy burst, if timed correctly, should take him through the entire evening (if not, he apologizes in advance).

 

Tickets go on sale Friday 16 June at 12:00 noon local time from www.tegdainty.com, and fans are encouraged to purchase early.




