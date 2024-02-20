Fully Improvised Musical BLANK Coming To Marrickville For Mardi Gras

After the smashing success of Blank: An Improvised Musical for The Sydney Fringe (Best in Cabaret & Musical Theatre Finalist), Little Triangle is bringing even more musical comedy to Sydney stages.

Blank: An Improvised Musical returns to the stage, this time at The Factory Theatre as part of their pre-Mardi Gras program, The Big Gay Entree, where audiences can expect a hilarious, completely improvised, totally original musical.

Join leading improvisers and comedians Sarah Gaul, Jacinta Gregory and Orya Golgowsky, accompanied by Nick Harriott and featuring very special guest Molly McCrann for a guaranteed a laugh-out-loud-once-in-a-lifetime-never-to-be-repeated experience.

Playing one night only 6:50PM, Thursday 22 February at The Fuse Box at The Factory Theatre

All Tickets $20+BF available via The Factory Theatre.