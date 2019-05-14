Friendship Sails In To The Opera House These July School Holidays

These July School Holidays, the Sydney Opera House celebrates friendship, storytelling and dance with an exciting line-up of shows and interactive workshops including page-to-stage adaptations, brilliant breakdancing and creative play all underneath the world-famous sails.

Following a sell-out season in the Studio earlier this year, 360 ALLSTARS will return to the Opera House on 7 July with two encore performances in the Concert Hall. A spectacular celebration of all forms of rotation, the all-star cast includes a two-time World Champion BMX Flatlander and a World Record-holding cyr wheel artist plus exceptional break dancers and basketball freestyler. Don't miss the international group's final Australian performance this year!

In Between Tiny Cities (5-7 July), two dancers from Phnom Penh and Darwin explore the language of physical movement, expressing their respective cultures with impressive choreography. The project is the result of a four-year dance program between Australia and Cambodia where two troupes travelled, trained and danced together, building a meaningful understanding of each other's perspective, history and performance.

From 6-10 July, the Playhouse transforms into the imaginary world conjured by author and artist Shaun Tan in his award-winning children's book The Red Tree. A young girl is too afraid to leave her bed, but after conquering her fears she finds her courage and takes control of her destiny. This poignant adaptation teaches kids big and small that it's okay to be different.

Roald Dahl's timeless Revolting Rhymes and Dirty Beasts leaps off the page and onto the stage from 11 July in a fantastical new live show. Familiar faces from your favourite fairy tales make an appearance to live out their stories on stage, but this time there's some unexpected and entertaining twists in store!

In Beep (16-20 July), Mort's picture-perfect and peaceful planet is turned upside down with the sudden appearance of the lovable robot Beep, who's left her alien world in search of a new home. In this tender tale of friendship, Beep combines puppetry, storytelling and music to show that a little bravery and curiosity can bring strangers together, even if they're worlds apart.

Creative Play also returns to the Western Foyers as a free, hands-on and interactive installation to let children bring their wildest imaginations to life. Designed to encourage a borderless and exploratory approach to creativity and art, Creative Play takes on a new form every school holidays. Discover more information about Creative Play at the Opera House here.

Aspiring thespians and future singing stars can discover how the magic of theatre comes to life on the Junior Adventure Tour. The one hour behind-the-scenes adventure is filled with fun facts, crazy stories, dress ups and guessing games to delight and challenge curious kids. Cap off the tour with a Junior Lunch by the water at Opera Bar or make a day of it with the Junior Day Pack - a Junior Adventure Tour with souvenir photo, Junior Lunch and a ticket to Revolting Rhymes and Dirty Beasts.

Sydney Opera House Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning Bridgette Van Leuven says: "We are proud to present an extraordinary mix of performances for children and their families these school holidays. We have worked with Australian companies who are dedicated to offering exceptional experiences for kids of all ages, so join us on a journey that spans the best of traditional and contemporary theatre."

Cultivating creative minds, the Sydney Opera House's Children, Families & Creative Learning program offers performing arts, digital and creative learning experiences year-round. It's about deep learning opportunities that playfully encourage creativity for life. On site, online and through schools and outreach initiatives, this diverse Opera House program engages more than 150,000 people each year, including children of all ages, parents at all stages, teachers and experts around Australia and the world. The Creative Learning Program is aligned to 21st-century learning outcomes and incorporates accredited teacher professional learning, Indigenous work experience, emerging young artist masterclasses, free creative play, national and international digital interactive talks, tours and workshops, industry forums, live and streamed performances and digital content.





