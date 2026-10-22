FRAME SHIFT 2026 Will Feature Works by Deaf and Disabled Artists

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Accessible Arts and Sydney Opera House will present a curated selection of films and video artworks by Deaf and Disabled artists in celebration of International Day of People with Disability this December.

As the peak arts and disability organisation in NSW, Accessible Arts has a 40-year history of accelerating the professional, cultural and social impacts of arts and disability, and amplifying the dynamic work of Deaf and Disabled artists for diverse audiences.

The second of this biennial short film series, Frame Shift 2026 features ten original works which explore themes of intersectional identity, creative expression and community. The selection includes three new commissioned works by Kieran Hugues Butler, Bria McCarthy and Jeremy Lowrenčev.

These thought-provoking works redefine genres and push the boundaries of experimental film techniques in creative access, showcasing the creativity and artistic excellence of Deaf and Disabled artists.

“All of these works have been directed, produced or written by Deaf and Disabled filmmakers, empowering artists with disability to tell their stories in their own way. Frame Shift underscores the crucial role of representation in every aspect of production,” says Accessible Arts CEO, Liz Martin.

"We’re proud to partner once again with Accessible Arts to present the Frame Shift screening and to commission three new works from artists in the digital art space. Collaboration has shaped this project from start to finish, and the Sydney Opera House is a fitting stage on which to premiere and celebrate these films," describes Melinda Dransfield, Senior Producer - Screen at Sydney Opera House.

“Working on Frame Shift with the Sydney Opera House is a dream project because it puts creative access at the centre of filmmaking. When access is part of the creative process from the beginning, it can challenge how art is imagined, made and shared,” says Amy Claire Mills, Arts Development Manager at Accessible Arts.

All artworks will be captioned, Auslan interpreted and audio described.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 18 Hrs 25 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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