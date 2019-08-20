Experience Charlie Chaplin's Classic Film With Music, Costumes, Tea, Cakes and More

In the 1920s America fell in love with the movies; Hollywood's first stars were born on the silver screens of silent films. Although silent in name, the films of the 1920s were shown in picture palaces where the images sprang to life through the music performed live.

Award winning artists Nick Russoniello and the Golden Age Quartet reimagine the magic of the picture palace, performing on 1920s instruments. This concert features a screening of Charlie Chaplin's The Immigrant with a sparkling new musical score and the story of early cinema unfolds through a series of works by Camille Saint-Saëns, Rudy Wiedoeft and Charlie Chaplin.



Nick Russoniello has received a number of major awards, including the ABC Symphony Australia Young Performer of the Year nd the Fine Music Kruger Scholarship. Nick has appeared as a soloist with the Adelaide, Queensland, Melbourne and Sydney Symphony Orchestras and as a guest performer with the Acacia Quartet, Omega Ensemble, Australian Opera Ballet Orchestra and the Australian World Orchestra.

Nick's compositions have been performed around the globe and his performances can be regularly heard on ABC Classic FM and Fine Music 102.5. Nick is a Yamaha Australia artist.

The Golden Age Quartet is known for its highly expressive and dynamic performances of early-twentieth century repertoire. This concert features Chilean-born Australian pianist Daniel Rojas.

Rojas is an award-winning composer and performer specialising in Latin and tango music and stunning improvisations at the keyboard.

String players Anthea Cottee and Julia Russoniello have together performed with Australia's most elite period performance ensembles including Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra, Pinchgut Opera and Bach Akademie Australia.

Bookings: www.theindependent.org.au or call 9955 3000







