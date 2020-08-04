Entries Are Now Open For the 2021 Glover Prize For Landscape Painting

The John Glover Art Prize is one of Australia's most significant awards for landscape painting.

Entries are now open for the 2021 Glover Prize!

Celebrating the legacy of John Glover, The John Glover Art Prize (Glover Prize) has become one of Australia's most significant awards for landscape painting, open to artists from anywhere in the world.

It is awarded annually by The John Glover Society Inc. for the work judged the best contemporary landscape painting of Tasmania.

Landscape painting is defined in its broadest sense. The aim is to stimulate conversations about the meaning and possibilities expressed in the words landscape, painting and Tasmania.

The winner receives $50,000 plus a bronze maquette of colonial artist John Glover, designed by Peter Corlett and valued at $5000.

The Glover Prize is acquisitive, selected from around 40 works chosen by a panel of eminent judges. All other exhibitied entries are eligible for the (non-acquisitive) People's Choice Award of $3000, the Children's Choice Award of $500 and the Hanger's Choice Award of $500.

2021 Glover Prize Key Dates:

Monday 3 August 2020 - Entries Open at 10.00am (AEST)

Friday 22 January 2021 - Entries Close at 6.00pm (AEST)

Friday 5 February 2021 - Finalists announced online (Selected artists also notified by email)

Friday 5 March 2021 - Official opening & Glover Prize winner announced

Saturday 6 - Sunday 14 March 2021 - Exhibition open to the public

Sunday 14 March 2021 - People's Choice & Children's Choice Awards announced

Wednesday 10 - Friday 12 March 2021 - College Students Days

Learn more at https://www.johnglover.com.au/.

