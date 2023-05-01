Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ensemble Theatre Presents SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER Beginning This Month

Performances run 15th May – 10th June 2023.

May. 01, 2023  
Ensemble Theatre will bring to the stage Tennessee Williams' gothic melodrama, Suddenly Last Summer, on from 15th May to 10th June 2023.

Directed by Shaun Rennie, Suddenly Last Summer will take the audience into the poetic world of redemption and love, shadowed by the dark secrets a family can hold.

Deep amongst the monstrous flytraps and ferns in Sebastian's garden, tendrils of a sordid family secret are beginning to unfurl.

Sebastian Venable died mysteriously last summer, and his mother Violet will do anything in her power to protect his memory - and her own reputation. Young cousin Catharine was the only witness to this nightmarish event. She is desperate to reveal what really happened, but Violet will go to any lengths to stop the ugly truth from seeing the light of day.

"Having directed Baby Doll in 2019 at the Ensemble Theatre, I was keen to sink my teeth into another Tennessee Williams classic. I love his poetic language and his ability to juxtapose it to examine the darker sides of the human experience."

"The play explores how we use each other to protect our own legacies and the lengths that we go to, in a "civilised society", to keep unspeakable truths coming to the surface," said director Shaun Rennie.

Andrea Demetriades (STC's Pygmalion, Bell Shakespeare's Twelfth Night) plays lead Catharine Holly, alongside Belinda Giblin (Griffin Theatre Company's Ghosting the Party, TV's Home and Away) who plays the complex Ms Violet Venable. They are joined by Valerie Bader (A Christmas Carol, Killing Katie: Confessions Of A Book Club) as Mrs Holly, Justin Amankwah (KXT's Good Dog, TV's Aftertaste) as Dr Cukrowicz, Socratis Otto (TV's Wentworth, Home and Away) as George Holly, and Kate Skinner (Seymour Centre's Anatomy of a Suicide, Red Line Production's King of Pigs) who will play both Miss Foxhill and Sister Felicity.

"I am so excited to bring such an enduring classic to the Ensemble stage, and with the talented cast gathered by the director Shaun Rennie, audiences can expect a gripping and unforgettable theatrical experience that will stay with them long after the final curtain falls," said the Artistic Director of Ensemble Theatre, Mark Kilmurry.

Suddenly Last Summer masterfully weaves themes of truth, memory and power dynamics in a captivating tale that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.




REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stantons Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beaut Photo
REVIEW: Julia Robertson and Zara Stanton's Musical Theatre Adaptation METROPOLIS Is A Beautiful Interpretation Thea von Harbou's Dystopian Tale.
Thea von Harbou’s 1925 dystopian tale of the dangers of class divides and favouring progress over humanity is given the musical theatre treatment in Julia Robertson (Book, Lyrics, Director and choreographer) and Zara Stanton’s (Music, Orchestrations and Music Director) new adaptation of METROPOLIS. 
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL Photo
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On MORTEL
Sydney’s newest physical theatre company MERAK, founded by Steven Ljubović presents MORTEL its the debut production.
Carclew Welcomes New Chief Executive Photo
Carclew Welcomes New Chief Executive
Ms Crowe joins the organisation with over 20 years’ experience in leadership roles in the cultural sector in South Australia, helping to realise ambitious creative visions through relationship-building and transformational management. 
Full Cast Revealed For Opera Australias MISS SAIGON Photo
Full Cast Revealed For Opera Australia's MISS SAIGON
Opera Australia has announced a full cast of talented performers representing all corners of Asia-pacific, in Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Boublil and Schönberg's Miss Saigon. Learn more about the cast and production here!

