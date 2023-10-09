En Coda Symphony Orchestra Comes to The Art Gallery of NSW For Sensory Performance

The event is on 22 October.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

En Coda Symphony Orchestra Comes to The Art Gallery of NSW For Sensory Performance

The Art Gallery of NSW will welcome En Coda Symphony Orchestra for the Sydney premiere of this world-first therapeutic sound experience. This unique musical and meditative journey will be performed for one special concert on 22nd October in the Nelson Meers Foundation Hall. 

In this exciting new performance, En Coda Symphony Orchestra will blend the grounding sounds of ancient world music and complex symphonic scores in a sound experience that offers evidence informed therapeutic benefits.

This visionary project, composed and written by Creative Director Tenille Bentley in collaboration with Music Director Mark Coughlan and Orchestral Composer Stuart James, merges a classical 14-piece string orchestra of world-class professional musicians, with three of Australia’s leading sound therapists.

Traditional sound healing instruments such as the Indian Shruti box, crystal bowls, crystal and traditional Didgeridoos, African gourd drum, gong, are woven together with enchanting melodic vocal lines and strings, resulting in a unique creation that traverses both a traditional performance and a deeply therapeutic experience.

Over the course of an hour, En Coda’s line-up of world-renowned musicians will guide the audience through a meditative performance designed to elevate senses and alleviate stress, set within the stunning space of the Art Gallery of NSW’s North Building. 

"I have witnessed the impact and results of this work for therapeutic purposes. It has become an increasingly essential and unique tool that is being used to alleviate rising stress levels, mental health and anxiety in the busy world we live in today. I am excited to begin quantifying this data to deliver evidence of the therapeutic benefits of this work”, Tenille Bentley said.




Recommended For You