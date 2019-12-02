EVERY BRILLIANT THING Returns To Belvoir In 2020

Back by popular demand, the award-winning, smash hit of 2019, Every Brilliant Thing, returns to Belvoir for a strictly limited season to kick off 2020, and sees Helpmann Award nominee, Steve Rodgers (Belvoir's Cloudstreet), reprise his role in this outstanding solo performance.

Every Brilliant Thing is an immersive, interactive theatre experience, and each and every performance is completely unique. The audience plays a crucial role, joining Steve each night, in building the story. Sydney loved Every Brilliant Thing in 2019, this warm, deeply-felt show garnered awards and standing ovations after each performance and completely sold out its Belvoir debut.

Every Brilliant Thing is an engaging and delightfully funny tale that follows one life touched by the ripple effect of serious mental illness and loss. A seven-year-old arrives home from school to learn that Mum is in the hospital. The child begins to create a list for Mum - a list to remind her of everything that's brilliant about the world including ice cream, water fights and staying up past bedtime to watch TV.

Thousands of entries and 20 years later, what began as a naïve attempt to make Mum happy has become an epic chronicle of the small wonders that make life worth living no matter how dark things get.

A theatre veteran, Steve Rodgers has worked with theatre companies all around the nation. Belvoir audiences will remember him from many wonderful productions including Jasper Jones, A Christmas Carol and Measure for Measure. Steve has also performed for Sydney Theatre Company, Black Swan Theatre Company, Canberra Theatre Company, Bell Shakespeare Theatre Company, Griffin Theatre Company and The Old Fitzroy Theatre where his performance in Eight Gigabytes of Hardcore Porn earned him a Helpmann Award nomination and a Sydney Theatre Award win for Best Actor. Feature film roles include Goldstone, The Daughter and The Bank.

Belvoir's Artistic Director, Eamon Flack, says "Every brilliant Thing is a real gift. Heartfelt, generous, original, and Stevie Rodgers' spirit perfectly matches this play. Truth, done simply, is magic on the Belvoir stage, and if ever a show was true... if you missed it, here's your second chance."

Tickets: https://belvoir.com.au/productions/every-brilliant-thing-3/ or (02) 9699 3444





