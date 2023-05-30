New Authorized Musical ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Premieres in Australia This Year

The production is  set to premiere in Sydney from 5 August, followed by Melbourne from 6 October.

David Venn Enterprises (Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical, The Wedding Singer, Bring It On: The Musical) presents the professional premiere of Elvis: A Musical Revolution set to premiere in Sydney from 5 August, followed by Melbourne from 6 October. Fully authorized by Elvis Presley's estate, the musical is presented in partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises.
 
Penned by acclaimed international writers, Elvis: A Musical Revolution is a new bio-musical exploring the extraordinary life of the award-winning cultural icon and rock ‘n roll superstar, Elvis Presley.
 
The Australian premiere will open at Sydney’s State Theatre, from 5 August, before rocking into Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre from 6 October.
 
Led by award-winning producer David Venn, this brand-new production will explore pivotal moments in Elvis’ life from his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi through to his triumphant ‘68 Comeback Special. Featuring over 40 iconic Elvis Presley hit songs, audiences of all ages will have the chance to connect with the music of a generation that continues to have an undeniable cultural impact.
 
“Elvis’ unique voice, legendary hip swing and good humour have inspired many, as did the humility he is known for. With over one billion records sold worldwide, and a name that needs no introduction, Elvis is regarded as one of the most important figures of twentieth century popular culture. It’s incredibly exciting to bring new life to his story and celebrate the man, the icon, - the King of Rock ‘n Roll and the impact he made. We can’t wait to welcome audiences to the theatre to have a great time and get all shook up in their blue suede shoes!” says producer David Venn.

This production will be brought to life by a soon to be announced Australian cast and creative team, providing employment opportunities for home-grown arts workers. Set to feature dazzling choreography, incredible costumes and sing-along songs, this sensational new show will provide audiences with an unforgettable theatre experience.

The music catalogue includes Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, That’s All Right, All Shook Up, Suspicious Minds, Heartbreak Hotel, Burning Love, Blue Suede Shoes, Good Rockin’ Tonight, Earth Angel, Don’t Be Cruel, Are You Lonesome, Blue Moon of Kentucky, See See Rider, Can't Help Falling In Love, A Little Less Conversation and more.
 
“The first time that I appeared on stage, it scared me to death. I really didn’t know what all the yelling was about. I didn’t realise that my body was moving. It’s a natural thing to me. So, to the manager backstage I said, ‘What’d I do? What’d I do?’ And he said, “Whatever it is, go back and do it again,” said Elvis Presley (in a 1972 taped interview used in MGM’s documentary "Elvis on Tour").
 
David Abbinanti and Sean Cercone have written the book for the musical, with David composing the Orchestrations, Arrangements and Additional Music & Lyrics. Together they have worked on a slew of hit internationally touring musicals such as Saturday Night Fever: The Musical and Ghost: The Musical, collaborating with Oscar and Grammy winners.
 
“We are honoured to be tackling one of the world’s greatest icons through a Broadway musical.  Elvis’ life is such fervent ground for this medium from his epic concerts to his unprecedented meteoric rise to fame. There was no roadmap, no guide, and no limit on what could be created. His journey, from dirt-poor shotgun shack Tupelo Mississippi to a singular name, ELVIS has fascinated generations and we’re excited to have him tell it in his own way,” says writers David Abbinanti and Sean Cercone.
 
A little less conversation and little more action – get your tickets now. Are you all shook up?




Recommended For You