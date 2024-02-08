David Williamson Emerges From Retirement to Bring THE GREAT DIVIDE to the Ensemble Theatre Next Month

Performances run 8th March – 27th April 2024.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Australia's most prolific playwright, David Williamson, is emerging from retirement to present his latest play, The Great Divide, at Ensemble Theatre from 8 March to 27 April. 

Directed by Mark Kilmurry and featuring a stellar cast including Georgie Parker and John Wood, the play promises to be a clever and comical commentary on wealth inequality and human greed.

The Great Divide unfolds in the picturesque town of Wallis Heads, not unlike Williamson’s current hometown Noosa in Queensland. Penny Poulter enjoys an idyllic life until the ruthless and immensely wealthy Alex Whittle arrives, sparking a bitter rivalry that questions the consequences of wealth and ambition.

Starring as Alex, Home and Away’s Georgie Parker returns to the Ensemble stage, once again joining forces with David Williamson and Mark Kilmurry, after the success with Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica in 2023. She’s joined by Kate Raison, (Killing Katie: Confessions Of A Book Club), Caitlin Burley (Belvoir’s Opening Night), Emma Diaz (Belvoir’s Blessed Union), James Lugton (Bell Shakespeare’s Macbeth), and Gold Logie winner John Wood (TV’s Blue Heelers).

Mark Kilmurry said, "Working with David is always a joy, and it seems he couldn't resist writing one more for us. We're thrilled to have him back, creating magic once again.”




