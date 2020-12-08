David Strassman Raises Money For Heartkids Australia with New Virtual Comedy Special

International comedy star David Strassman will be performing a free, live comedy show, Strasso's Chuck'd Up Xmas, over Zoom on Monday 14 December and donating 100% of the proceeds from sales of Ted E. Bares to Heartkids Australia.

Strassman and Ted E. Bare are the international ambassadors of Heartkids Australia, a charity supporting Australians affected by congenital heart disease by providing information, advocating for families' needs and funding life-saving research.

Strassman and Ted E. Bare have visited children's hospitals around Australia for 30 years, bringing much needed laughter to sick children and their families. Strassman and Ted E. Bare have continued this work through the pandemic by performing free Zoom shows to Heartkids and their families.

To support Heartkids Australia, Strassman is donating 100% of the proceeds of all sales of Ted E. Bares, which are available from www.TedEStore.com, to the charity.

A tour de force in the world of ventriloquism, Strassman has been embraced throughout Australia since his early performances in the 1990s. He was in the country touring his new show, The Chocolate Diet, in March when restrictions on mass gatherings came into place, forcing him to postpone the rest of his tour until October 2021.

People can sign up to view Strasso's Chuck'd Up Xmas, which will be performed on Monday 14 December at 7pm AEDT, on Strassman's website: www.DavidStrassman.com.