Darlinghurst Theatre Company Appoints Viv Rosman as Executive Director

Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced that Viv Rosman has been appointed as its new Executive Director. Viv is a highly-regarded arts executive with over 20 years' experience in the cultural sector, including leadership roles in producing companies, festivals and local government. Her appointment follows the recent announcement by the company's founder Glenn Terry that he plans to leave the company in 2022. This year marks 30 years since Terry began building Darlo, which saw Sydney gain two brand new theatres, and the creation of four unique performing arts organisations that continue to thrive, testament to Terry's indelible impact on the sector. 2022 also sees the company embark on its most ambitious season yet, with major productions to be performed nationwide and on three different stages in Sydney.



"I am thrilled to join Darlinghurst Theatre Company at this time of incredible growth and change in the organisation," Viv Rosman says. "DTC fills an increasingly vital role in Sydney's theatrical landscape. From its beautiful home at the Eternity Playhouse, the company is making extraordinary theatre that will be seen in four states across the country this year. DTC creates opportunities for a significant number of artists and arts workers, and is publicly and ambitiously dedicated to increasing equity, diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its work and culture. I couldn't be more excited at the opportunity to lead this wonderful company alongside Artistic Director Amylia Harris."



"This is a new chapter in our 30-year history," says Chair of the DTC Board Vicki Middleton, "so Viv's appointment comes at a most opportune time. Despite the seemingly insurmountable challenges facing the industry, we have enjoyed a period of exponential growth under the leadership of Glenn and Amylia. In an environment of such uncertainty, we have succeeded in simultaneously opening two of our most successful shows, and we're about to transfer one of them to the most iconic performing arts centre in the world!"



Middleton is referring to A Chorus Line, which has just concluded a season at the Parramatta Riverside Theatre and is about to open at the Sydney Opera House, and seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner, currently playing at the Eternity Playhouse before touring to Melbourne's Malthouse Theatre and Brisbane's La Boite Theatre.



Middleton continues, "With her wealth of experience gained from a diversity of roles across the national sector, including at Griffin Theatre Company, Darwin Festival and Melbourne's Polyglot Theatre, Viv's strategic capability and can-do attitude will be vital in ensuring we continue to defy the odds as we have done."



"There's no doubt that 2022 will continue to be challenging for our arts sector," Rosman says, "but if ever there was a time for the unity, hope and community-building that theatre can achieve, this is it. I'm looking forward to getting to know DTC's artists, audiences and community as we face the uncertainties ahead together."



Rosman comes to Darlinghurst Theatre Company fresh from her role as Manager of Arts and Culture with Waverley Council, where she managed a team of producers and curators to deliver arts programs spanning performance, visual arts, literary events and festivals.



Previously, as Executive Director and co-CEO of Melbourne's innovative Polyglot Theatre, Rosman spent five incredibly successful years relocating the company to its new purpose-built home; leading the most successful fundraising campaign in the company's 40-year history; and developing new international markets in China, India and Canada.



Rosman's previous roles also include Deputy General Manager of Griffin Theatre Company, Producer at Performing Lines and Program Manager of Darwin Festival, as well as positions in the programming departments of Sydney Festival and Sydney Opera House. Rosman was a Fellow of the International Society of Performing Arts (ISPA) in 2017 - 2020, and received a Weary Dunlop Fellowship to participate in the 2019 Asialink Leaders Program. She holds a Bachelor of Dramatic Art in Production from NIDA and a Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of South Australia.

Rosman will begin working alongside Artistic Director Amylia Harris on 31 January, just as A Chorus Line prepares for its opening at the Sydney Opera House on 13 February and the company's other smash-hit musical ONCE heads across the Nullarbor for a Perth run with BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company in May, before returning home to the Eternity Playhouse for a final encore season.

"I am so pleased the stars have aligned to not only allow Glenn Terry to depart on such a high, but to also have the time to work alongside Viv Rosman and hand over the company he has built," Middleton says. "We have so much to thank him for before he goes. It was incredibly important for the Board to find someone who would embrace Glenn's legacy and share his passion for live theatre. Viv brings that in spades."

Rosman adds, "I'd like to pay tribute to Glenn Terry for his extraordinary vision and leadership of the company over the last 30 years. It's an honour to join Amylia Harris at the helm of DTC and I hope that our chapter of leadership strengthens and enriches the company even further."

Tickets for the 2022 season - Darlo Reignited - are on sale at: www.darlinghursttheatre.com/2022