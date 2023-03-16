Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne and Sydney

Performances run Wednesday 7 June – Sunday 18 June.

Mar. 16, 2023  

DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne and Sydney

Driftwood the Musical, the moving and enthralling story of a family surviving the ravages of war has been nominated for a 'Green Room Award' for "New Australian Music Theatre Writing".

Driftwood had a very successful season last year at Melbourne's Chapel Off Chapel and on the strength of that is returning there from 3 - 20 May before traveling to Sydney playing in three venues Glen Street Theatre, 24 - 28 May, Riverside Theatres, 31 May - 4 June and Eternity Playhouse, 7 - 18 June.

Cast includes Tania de Jong AM as Slawa, Anton Berezin as Karl, Bridget Costello as Eva, Michaela Burger as Rella and Nelson Gardner who plays Ignaz

Driftwood The Musical tells the inspirational story of the renowned Austrian/ Australian sculptor Karl Duldig and his artist-inventor wife, Slawa Horowitz-Duldig. We follow their lives in pre-war Vienna, the family's narrow escape from Nazi Austria, Slawa's ingenious invention of the foldable umbrella, and the incredible chain of events that took place after miraculously escaping the Holocaust and rebuilding their careers as artists in Melbourne.

This epic story covers three continents and three generations and has been adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Jane Bodie, based on the original memoir by Eva de Jong-Duldig. It features original music, lyrics and arrangements by Anthony Barnhill with lyrics by Tania de Jong AM and Jane Bodie. The show is directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Gary Abrahams.

Performance Dates

VENUE: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran

SEASON: Wednesday 3 - Saturday 20 May

PRICES: from $39.90

BOOKINGS: https://chapeloffchapel.com.au/show/driftwood-the-musical-2/

VENUE: Glen Street Theatre, Cnr Glen St & Blackbutts Rd, Belrose

SEASON: Wednesday 24-Sunday 28 May

PRICES: All tickets $65

BOOKINGS: https://glenstreet.com.au/whats-on/driftwood-musical

VENUE: Riverside Theatres, Cnr Church & Market Sts, Parramatta

SEASON: Wednesday 31 May - Sunday 4 June

PRICES: $39.90 - $69.90

BOOKINGS: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/driftwood-the-musical/

VENUE: Eternity Playhouse, 39 Burton Street, Darlinghurst

SEASON: Wednesday 7 June - Sunday 18 June

PRICES: $49 - $89

BOOKINGS: darlinghursttheatre.com/driftwood




THE STONED APE Launches at Bondi Pavilion Next Month Photo
THE STONED APE Launches at Bondi Pavilion Next Month
This April, theatergoers are invited to uncover a rich tapestry of deeply layered audacious themes, during the premiere season of The Stoned Ape, an all-new psycho-dramatic tragicomedy coming to the newly renovated Bondi Pavilion Theatre, from 2-13 April.
Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 Opens Today Photo
Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 Opens Today
Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 will open on Wednesday March 15. The Sydney Fringe is seeking all types of performance, from cabaret to comedy, theatre, music, dance, circus, parties, and visual art. 
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns to Sydney Next Month Photo
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns to Sydney Next Month
Winner of 11 Tony Awards, the hit Broadway musical LA CAGE AUX FOLLES returns to Sydney at the State Theatre from 19 April for one week only.
Australian Musical Theatre Festival Announces Lineup Set For This May Photo
Australian Musical Theatre Festival Announces Lineup Set For This May
Australian Musical Theatre Festival Artistic Director Tyran Parke has announced the line-up for the fourth Australian Musical Theatre Festival that he has curated.  The 2023 Festival will be held in various locations around Launceston from 17 – 21 May.

More Hot Stories For You


Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 Opens TodayRegistrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 Opens Today
March 15, 2023

Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 will open on Wednesday March 15. The Sydney Fringe is seeking all types of performance, from cabaret to comedy, theatre, music, dance, circus, parties, and visual art. 
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns to Sydney Next MonthLA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns to Sydney Next Month
March 14, 2023

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, the hit Broadway musical LA CAGE AUX FOLLES returns to Sydney at the State Theatre from 19 April for one week only.
Australian Musical Theatre Festival Announces Lineup Set For This MayAustralian Musical Theatre Festival Announces Lineup Set For This May
March 14, 2023

Australian Musical Theatre Festival Artistic Director Tyran Parke has announced the line-up for the fourth Australian Musical Theatre Festival that he has curated.  The 2023 Festival will be held in various locations around Launceston from 17 – 21 May.
EUPHORIA Comes to the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre for its Exclusive Sydney seasonEUPHORIA Comes to the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre for its Exclusive Sydney season
March 14, 2023

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland and Country Arts SA present State Theatre Company South Australia’s multi-award-winning play Euphoria for two special performances on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th of May. 
THE STONED APE Launches at Bondi Pavilion Next MonthTHE STONED APE Launches at Bondi Pavilion Next Month
March 13, 2023

This April, theatergoers are invited to uncover a rich tapestry of deeply layered audacious themes, during the premiere season of The Stoned Ape, an all-new psycho-dramatic tragicomedy coming to the newly renovated Bondi Pavilion Theatre, from 2-13 April.
share