DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne and Sydney

Driftwood the Musical, the moving and enthralling story of a family surviving the ravages of war has been nominated for a 'Green Room Award' for "New Australian Music Theatre Writing".

Driftwood had a very successful season last year at Melbourne's Chapel Off Chapel and on the strength of that is returning there from 3 - 20 May before traveling to Sydney playing in three venues Glen Street Theatre, 24 - 28 May, Riverside Theatres, 31 May - 4 June and Eternity Playhouse, 7 - 18 June.

Cast includes Tania de Jong AM as Slawa, Anton Berezin as Karl, Bridget Costello as Eva, Michaela Burger as Rella and Nelson Gardner who plays Ignaz

Driftwood The Musical tells the inspirational story of the renowned Austrian/ Australian sculptor Karl Duldig and his artist-inventor wife, Slawa Horowitz-Duldig. We follow their lives in pre-war Vienna, the family's narrow escape from Nazi Austria, Slawa's ingenious invention of the foldable umbrella, and the incredible chain of events that took place after miraculously escaping the Holocaust and rebuilding their careers as artists in Melbourne.

This epic story covers three continents and three generations and has been adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Jane Bodie, based on the original memoir by Eva de Jong-Duldig. It features original music, lyrics and arrangements by Anthony Barnhill with lyrics by Tania de Jong AM and Jane Bodie. The show is directed by acclaimed theatre-maker Gary Abrahams.

Performance Dates

VENUE: Chapel Off Chapel, 12 Little Chapel St, Prahran

SEASON: Wednesday 3 - Saturday 20 May

PRICES: from $39.90

BOOKINGS: https://chapeloffchapel.com.au/show/driftwood-the-musical-2/

VENUE: Glen Street Theatre, Cnr Glen St & Blackbutts Rd, Belrose

SEASON: Wednesday 24-Sunday 28 May

PRICES: All tickets $65

BOOKINGS: https://glenstreet.com.au/whats-on/driftwood-musical

VENUE: Riverside Theatres, Cnr Church & Market Sts, Parramatta

SEASON: Wednesday 31 May - Sunday 4 June

PRICES: $39.90 - $69.90

BOOKINGS: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/driftwood-the-musical/

VENUE: Eternity Playhouse, 39 Burton Street, Darlinghurst

SEASON: Wednesday 7 June - Sunday 18 June

PRICES: $49 - $89

BOOKINGS: darlinghursttheatre.com/driftwood