DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH Comes to Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation has made its Australian debut after critically acclaimed runs in New York, London and Chicago and audiences are loving it.

The show, created by acclaimed Australian-American creative Jonathan Rockefeller, debuted in Brisbane in July this year before hitting the road for a national tour including sold-out shows at Sydney Opera House. This beautiful new stage adaptation is heading to Riverside Theatres Parramatta from 14-16 September.

Disney’s iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (oh…and don’t forget Tigger too!) have come to life in a beautifully crafted stage musical adaptation featuring stunning life-size puppetry for audiences of all ages.

Inspired by the beloved books by A.A.Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation has garnered rave reviews while being called “Enchanting” Time Out and "A whimsical delight with brilliant puppetry" Entertainment Weekly. The London premiere in March 2022 smashed U.K. box office records, being deemed “a show that truly spans the generations” WhatsOnStage.

"The music, the spectacular life-size puppets, and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans. We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood to Australia so that audiences of all ages can join us for this heartwarming production" says Jonathan Rockefeller.

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation was nominated for Drama Desk Awards and OBIE Awards for Best Puppetry and Best Family Show.

Produced by TEG Life Like Touring, in partnership with Rockefeller Productions, and in association with Disney Theatrical Group. Featuring a cast of Australian and New Zealand artists, other tour stops include Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and Melbourne.