DISNEY ON ICE MAGIC IN THE STARS to Open at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney
The show features characters from FROZEN 2, MOANA, WISH, and RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON on ice.
Disney On Ice will bring an all-new production to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney from July 15–19, 2026, featuring beloved Disney stories brought to life through world-class figure skating, aerial acrobatics, special effects, elaborate costumes, and immersive set designs.
Hosted by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy, the production follows a magical journey inspired by the power of wishing. Guided by Jiminy Cricket and the North Star, audiences will visit classic Disney tales alongside modern favorites in a celebration of courage, hope, and imagination.
The production features Tiana from The Princess and the Frog pursuing her dream of opening a restaurant, Aladdin discovering the magic of the Genie, and appearances by Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, and Rapunzel as they celebrate the importance of believing in dreams.
Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon makes her Disney On Ice debut with an aerial acro-pole performance, while Elsa and Anna return for a journey inspired by Frozen 2. Audiences will also join Lightning McQueen and Mater from Cars, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and Hamm from Toy Story, the Madrigal family from Encanto, and Moana as she restores the heart of Te Fiti.
The production concludes with a reminder that everyone has the power to make their own dreams come true.
Performance Schedule
Disney On Ice will perform at Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 16, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Guests ages 2 and older must have a ticket to attend the performance.
Tickets
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 28, with a variety of seating and ticket options available.
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