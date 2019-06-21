Critical Stages Touring Welcomes New Directors

Critical Stages Touring, Australia's national touring theatre company, welcomed two new members to its board of directors this month. They join a group of passionate arts, business and theatre leaders that will help steer the organisation into its next phase of producing and touring outstanding independent theatre across Australia.

Joining the board are:

· Pearl Tan - Senior Lecturer in Directing (AFTRS) & Founder and Director of Pearly Productions.

· Joel McGuiness - Chief Executive Officer, Geelong Performing Arts Centre

Former Treasurer Mark Thomas moves into the Chair position and is excited by the challenge of helming the board of Australia's leading independent theatre tourer. "I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the board of Critical Stages Touring as it expands throughout Australia and offshore later this year, and as they grow their offer into 2020, ensuring that more people will get the chance to enjoy excellent Australian theatrical productions."

Pearl Tan and Joel McGuiness replace outgoing members Anne Marie-Heath and former Chair Keith Irving who are leaving the board after six years of dedicated service. Chris Drummond, Artistic Director of Brink Productions in South Australia, steps into the role of Deputy Chair.

Critical Stages Touring is planning its most ambitious season yet for 2020 which will include ten new theatrical works travelling across Australia and New Zealand, artist and producer residencies, industry forums, and advocacy and representation at arts markets both domestic and international, taking Australian work to more communities than ever before.

Thomas notes, "I would like to thank Keith Irving for his excellent leadership over the last 12 months, and Anne-Marie Heath for her contribution over the years. Critical Stages Touring would not be in the strong position it is today without the contribution from Keith and Anne-Marie".

CEO and Director, Chris Bendall welcomed the new appointments, and said, "We are in a very exciting phase of growth right now, working with some truly outstanding independent artists from around Australia, and an ever-increasing appetite for great theatre from presenters and audiences. I'm very pleased to have such strong support from our Board and all our strategic partners to help us achieve our goals over the coming years."

The 2019/2020 board of Critical Stages Touring is now comprised of:

· Mark Thomas (Chair) (Sydney, NSW)

· Rohan Astley (Melbourne, VIC)

· Chris Drummond (Adelaide, SA)

· Alyce Fisher (Albury, NSW)

· Patricia Gilligan (Sydney, NSW)

· Joel McGuiness (Geelong, VIC)

· Pearl Tan (Sydney, NSW)





