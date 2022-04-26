Chatswood Culture Bites Presents BLACK COCKATOO

As part of CHATSWOOD CULTURE BITES Willoughby City Council presents an artistic collaboration between Australian writer Geoffrey Atherden (Mother and Son) and former Sydney Festival artistic director Wesley Enoch to present a true story inspired by the legendary First Nations cricketer Johnny Mullagh and Australia's first international sporting team. One show only on Tuesday 31 May at the Zenith Theatre, Chatswood.

Over 150 years ago, 13 brave Aboriginal men in Western Victoria picked up their cricket bats and embarked on a treacherous voyage to England and into the unknown. Risking illness and persecution, Australia's first international cricket team (including sporting hero Johnny Mullagh) amazed the English crowds with astonishing talent, personality and grit.

This hidden legend of triumph and tragedy came to light when a group of young activists stole into the Wimmera Discover Centre to expose the truth of what happened to Johnny and his teammates.

Venue: Zenith Theatre, Cnr Mcintosh St & Railway St, Chatswood

Date/Time: Tuesday 31 May 8pm

Prices: $29 to $75

Bookings: https://www.culturebites.net.au/