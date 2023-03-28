Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casus Creations and Cluster Arts Present COLLISION at Riverside Theatres

Performances are Thursday 30th March – Friday 31st March 2023.

Riverside Theatres, Casus Creations and Cluster Arts will present Collision at the Lennox Theatre in Riverside Theatres Parramatta, from the 30th to 31st March 2023.

A cross-pollination of contemporary circus and street dance, Collision features six young, exceptionally bendy performers flex with grace and power to a soundtrack of new hip hop and R&B.

An explosion for the senses, Collision features impressive group routines where bodies tessellate and stack effortlessly upon each other, with equally acrobatically dazzling solos.

Casus Creations is a pioneer contemporary circus company known for ground-breaking acrobatics and physical poetry with a reputation as a leader in the contemporary circus on the world stage.




