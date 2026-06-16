COPLA: A SPANISH CABARET to Play Two Nights Only in Sydney

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COPLA: A SPANISH CABARET will come to Qtopia Sydney this week. Performances will take place on Tuesday 17 June and Wednesday 18 June at 6:00pm.

UK/Spanish theatre company HisPanic invites audiences into the passionate, dramatic, and deeply queer world of Copla, Spain's iconic song tradition. Blending live music, storytelling, cabaret, and personal memoir, Copla: A Spanish Cabaret uncovers hidden histories of migration, identity, and resistance while reimagining a beloved cultural form for contemporary audiences.

Winner of the Intercultural Connections Award (Edinburgh Fringe 2025) and the Intercultural Dialogue Award (International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival 2024), the show has captivated audiences internationally with its unique fusion of folklore, humour, politics, and heartfelt storytelling.

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