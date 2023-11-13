CARLOTTA: THE PARTY'S OVER Comes to Hayes Theatre

Australian icon, political activist and living legend, Carlotta AM has led an extraordinary life: good times, bum times, she's seen them all and my dear, she's still here. Following two sell-out seasons at Hayes Theatre Co, and direct from starring in Trevor Ashley's panto “The White Mermaid” Carlotta, now in her 80th year, returns to the Cross from 28 Feb to 3 March to bid a fabulous farewell in this very special Mardi Gras season.



Carlotta's career began in the 60's as an original member of the long-running Les Girls cabaret show – based in Kings Cross. From then her career has included various roles on television, as a featured performer in a soap opera and a panellist on Beauty & the Beast, plus her own cabaret shows that have toured Australia and been acclaimed by the critics. The Les Girls show went on-the-road, touring Australia, which inspired the film "Priscilla Queen of the Desert".



Musical Director, producer and Helpmann Award winner, Michael Griffiths said “Carlotta is a wonderful raconteur and has never sung like this before. Sydney audiences are in for a real treat.”

VENUE: Hayes Theatre, 19 Greenknowe Avenue, Elizabeth Bay

SEASON: 28 February – 3 March 2024

SHOWTIMES: Wednesday to Saturday 7pm & Sunday 2pm

PRICES: Full $59 / Concession $55

BOOKINGS: https://hayestheatre.com.au/event/carlotta-the-partys-over/