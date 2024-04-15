Bundanon Opens Applications for the 2025 Artists in Residence Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bundanon has opened applications for the 2025 Artists in Residence program.

Bundanon’s Artist in Residence program is the largest of its kind in Australia and spans the organisation’s 30-year history. The program grows year-on-year and is structured through a series of partnerships with leading arts organisations and companies, cultural agencies and benefactors.

The major Artists in Residence program is for visual and performing arts, literature, dance and music, and environmental and scientific research. It provides important career opportunities for artists and researchers to develop their work in an inspiring environment. Artists and researchers are hosted in purpose-built studios and rehearsal spaces on the organisation’s secluded Homestead site.

Bundanon supports all art forms through its residency program, nurturing the creation of new work, and providing a tranquil environment devoid of urban distractions, noise and light pollution, to support critical thinking and creative production.

Notably, there will be no direct costs to artists for the Bundanon’s 2025 Artists in Residence Program. This important initiative highlights the organisation’s commitment to support the development of new work in Australia, consistent with the National Cultural Policy, Revive, that promotes the centrality of the artist.

Bundanon CEO Rachel Kent comments: “It is critically important in this new organisational chapter that we create access opportunities for our artists and remove cost barriers. This residency program upholds our core commitment to actively support cultural production across all disciplines, and in all phases of the creative process.”

At the heart of the program is Arthur and Yvonne Boyd’s shared vision for Bundanon as a creative space for contemporary artists of all kinds.

Applications Open: Monday 15 April 2024

Online Information Session: Tuesday 23 April 2024. Click here to register

Applications Close: Wednesday 15 May 2024