Brett Brown Sings The World Premiere UNEXPECTED NEWS

Brett Brown is no stranger to the stage or concert platform.

An acclaimed Shakespearean actor and a distinguished baritone, he is one of only a handful of Australian's to have graduated from London's prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Brown's international career includes performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the BBC, Hamlet in South Korea and Denmark, and the Academy Award winning film The Theory of Everything. He has represented Australia with his solo production of Shakespeare's Henry V at festivals in Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Serbia and the United Kingdom.

As a singer, he has performed with Opera Australia and his numerous recitals embrace music from the Baroque to Sam Smith.

This July, Brown returns to Sydney to sing the highly anticipated world premiere of Unexpected News by Nico Muhly at City Recital Hall with the Omega Ensemble.

A star of the classical music world, Muhly is the youngest composer to have been commissioned by The Metropolitan Orchestra in New York.

Unexpected News marks Muhly's first Australian commission.

"I'm constantly blown away by Muhly's ability to explore deep psychological drama through classical music," says Brown. "I've been working on this score for many months and I'm still finding layers of depth and meaning in the music."

Based on Constantine Cavafy's poem Two Young Men aged 23 or 24, the work is scored for baritone and chamber orchestra.

"It is a simple story about two young men in love," explains Brown, "and Muhly has brought their touching tale to life, in all its pathos and tenderness."

Omega Ensemble's Founder and Artistic Director, David Rowden, is thrilled to be collaborating with Brown.

"I knew Brett [Brown] would be able to bring something special to Muhly's music", says Rowden. "The score requires vocal brilliance and great nuance. Brett's talents as a classical singer and actor make him a masterful storyteller in song."

For Brown, singing the world premiere in his home town has a personal resonance.

"I feel very proud to bring Cavafy's love story to life in Sydney, knowing that Australia voted 'Yes' to marriage equality and Australian law no longer discriminates against those who love," he says.

Brett Brown will sing the world premiere of Nico Muhly's Unexpected News with the Omega Ensemble on Tuesday 2 July, 7:30pm at City Recital Hall.

For more information or booking visit omegaensemble.com.au

AMERICAN MASTERS

Featuring the world premiere of Unexpected News by Nico Muhly

Tuesday 2 July at 7:30pm

City Recital Hall, Angel Place, Sydney NSW 2000

Tickets from $49.00

Bookings: omegaensemble.com.au or 02 8256 2222





