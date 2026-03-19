Blake Erickson and Rowan Witt to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at Hayes Theatre Co

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast has been revealed for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the devilishly cheeky, fun-filled Broadway musical opening at Hayes Theatre Co this May. Music theatre star and Hayes Theatre Co favourite, Blake Erickson leads the cast as Lawrence Jamieson, a suave conman who believes in tricking corrupt, rich people out of their money to finance his lavish lifestyle. Currently on stage in the national tour of Cluedo, Blake most recently wowed audiences with his hilarious performance as Roger de Bris in The Producers and will later be seen on stage in My Fair Lady.

The cocky small-time American hustler Freddy Benson will be played by star of screen and stage, Rowan Witt who will make his welcome return to the Hayes. Rowan has starred in blockbuster productions Hamilton and Book of Mormon and played the leading role of Georg Nowak in She Loves Me at the Hayes. Currently, he can be seen in television series Ghosts Australia and Totally Completely Fine.

Christine Colgate, the naive and wealthy American heiress who is the target for Lawrence and Freddy's con, will be played by Kristina McNamara (Ned Kelly, CHICAGO), and Jordan Shea (The Producers) plays police chief Andre Thibault. Two of the women conned by the pair, Muriel Eubanks and Jolene Oakes, are played by up-and-coming musical theatre stars Aurélie Roque (Pippin) and Scarlet Lindsay (Guys and Dolls). Rounding out the cast in the ensemble Oliver Clisdell, Emma Feliciano, Brendan Godwin, Madelene Kirkwood and Christopher Tendai.

This all-new Australian production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is directed by Rebecca McNamee (Abigail Williams), musically directed by Dylan Pollard (Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and making his choreography debut is Cameron Boxall .

Based on the hit 1988 film starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, this Tony-nominated musical comedy follows two cunning conmen — the elegant, ruthless Lawrence Jamieson and the wildly unpredictable Freddy Benson — as they go head-to-head on the French Riviera in a winner-takes-all game of deception. Their target? A sweet, unsuspecting American heiress. But in a world built on lies and reinvention, nothing — and no-one — is quite what they seem.

With a razor-sharp book by Jeffrey Lane and an irresistibly cheeky score by David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is a riot of farcical foolishness, toe-tapping tunes, and whip-smart satire.