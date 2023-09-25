Bangarra Opens Applications for New Dancer Positions in 2024

Bangarra Dance Theatre has announced applications are now open for the 2024 Russell Page Graduate Program with studio auditions held in Sydney this October. In 2024, auditions will also be held for full-time professional contracts with the company.

Continuing their commitment to cultivating the talents of the next generation of storytellers, Bangarra welcomes applications for three positions in 2024: Russell Page Graduate Dancer(s), Russell Page Graduate Program Youth Programs Trainee and full-time dancer ensemble positions.

As part of the year-long program, graduate dancers will work as active members of the dance ensemble for performances and touring seasons. The Youth Programs Trainee will assist with teaching the program participants and contribute to creating youth and education performances across Australia.

Graduates and young dance artists between the ages of 18 and 23 are invited to apply, with successful candidates commencing in January 2024. This is a paid position under the Live Performance Award 2020.

Initiated in 2015, the Russell Page Graduate Program has seen over twenty young artists commence their first professional engagement with Bangarra. Within the current ensemble of dancers, 9 of the 17 dancers have entered the company as Russell Page Graduates.

The Program is named in honour of Russell Page, a proud descendent of the Nunukul people and the Munaldjali clan of the Yugambeh nation of South-East Queensland. Younger brother to David and Stephen Page, Russell was an artist of truly immense talent, and his legacy remains strong. His performances were mesmerising, as a colleague he was inspiring, and his twelve years with the Company left an imprint that will never fade, and will continue to inspire.

Applications close on Friday 29 September 2023, with studio auditions held on Monday 23 October 2023 in Sydney. For more information please visit: https://www.bangarra.com.au/about/work-with-us/

Photo Credit: Daniel Boud