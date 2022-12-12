Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ

BOXING DAY BBQ

Dec. 12, 2022  
Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ

Saturday 10th December 2022, 8:15pm, Ensemble Theatre.

BOXING DAY BBQ, for stings, jabs and uppercuts.

Director Mark Kilmurry presents Sam O'Sullivan's new Australian play at the Ensemble Theatre.

This work explores that notion that no matter what your family dramas are, we set them aside to enjoy the tradition that is a Merry Christmas.

This family has the divorcing parents, the younger generation with their conflicting ideals, the 'thorn in the side' in-law and the die-hard traditionalists.

Peter (Brian Meegan) and Connie ( Danielle Carter) continue their late father's yearly BBQ tradition. It's the so-called relaxed day after the Christmas lunch. Connie's estranged husband Morris (Jamie Oxenbould) turns up to tend to his beehive but has alter motives to gauge the status of his pending divorce. Peter's daughter Jennifer (Harriet Gordon-Anderson) is yet to reveal her rebel plan to sail the world on a volunteer's journey. Her stepmother Val (Aileen Huynh) is the spouse and step mum that doesn't quite fit the family's political and societal beliefs.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ

Meegan is perfect as the eager to please son who is also a determined and directive father and brother. Carter is beautifully grounded as the steadfast and caring mother who treads carefully with her bumpy marriage. Gordon-Anderson nails the younger generation who challenges the family structure and its beliefs. Oxenbould personifies the awkward, concerned and eager to please husband and uncle. Huynh epitomises the self-righteous, single minded and dogmatic stepfamily member.

O'Sullivan has grasped all the ingredients that create the day of conflicts, masked in festivities. The various dramatics are deftly intertwined and emphasis the reality of multiple family relationships. While it's a perfect example of a family's dynamics, a fresh insight would be welcoming. It may not be your own exact family scenario, but it has that similar level of interest, engagement and resignation that one can have about that clan gathering.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ

The characters cleverly present various and opposing perspectives on relationships, worldly 'facts' and on current political and societal views. This, interestingly, allowed the audience to choose whether to laugh at or with the issues at hand.

O'Sullivan also pays tribute to a few traditional Christmas stories that are widely known from the cinema and stage. Without giving away the gem of the night, O'Sullivan borrows a magical device that allows a character and the audience to reflect on that character's life choices and consequences. Kilmurry has skilfully presented this sequence with clever and comical touches.

You could spend a theatrical exploration day out at the Ensemble Theatre. Firstly viewing, A Christmas Carol followed by BOXING DAY BBQ.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ

Ailsa Paterson's finely crafted set presents that middle class patio vision. Matt cox's lighting creates that Aussie summer feel with creative touches especially for the bushfire scenes. David Grigg's sound design eloquently enhances the emotional sense of the work.

In the opening scene I thought I could hear a fitting heartbeat audio effect but unfortunately that sound continued throughout the night, it was coming from a party venue next door. Kudos to the cast whose performances were earnest, strong and committed despite this background distraction.

BOXING DAY BBQ smartly encapsulates the Australian end of year festivities where family traditions clash with the relationships within that tribe.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ

Photography @ Prudence Upton



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; at Riverside Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; at Riverside Theatres Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
THE GRUFFALOS CHILD Comes to Parramatta Next Month Photo
THE GRUFFALO'S CHILD Comes to Parramatta Next Month
Riverside Theatres and CDP are proud to present Tall Stories’ magical musical adaptation of The Gruffalo’s Child at Riverside Theatres from the 19th – 21st January 2023.
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Announces New and Final Dates For Sydney Season Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Announces New and Final Dates For Sydney Season
​​​​​​​The brand-new Australian production of iconic Rock 'N' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show has added new dates to its Sydney season after incredible demand for tickets with several performances already sold-out.
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DINER Photo
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DINER
BROADWAY DINER Broadway Diner, best burgers in town.

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia.... (read more about this author)


BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ
December 12, 2022

BOXING DAY BBQ for stings, jabs and uppercuts. Director Mark Kilmurry presents Sam O’Sullivan’s new Australian play at the Ensemble Theatre.
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DINERBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DINER
December 10, 2022

BROADWAY DINER Broadway Diner, best burgers in town.
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On M'AP BOULEBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On M'AP BOULE
December 8, 2022

BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On M'AP BOULE. Nancy Denis captivates the audience with her debut work. 
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET ITBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT
November 25, 2022

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT is an energetic, quintessential Broadway theatre work. Mitchell has captured that traditional stage musical essence with aplomb and has injected a fresh, in the moment, vibrancy.
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ART + INFORMATIONBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ART + INFORMATION
November 20, 2022

Art + Information merges to explore connectedness. This production brings the insights and discoveries of a TED talk along with the artistry of the theatrical stage.
share