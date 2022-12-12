Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BOXING DAY BBQ

Saturday 10th December 2022, 8:15pm, Ensemble Theatre.

BOXING DAY BBQ, for stings, jabs and uppercuts.

Director Mark Kilmurry presents Sam O'Sullivan's new Australian play at the Ensemble Theatre.

This work explores that notion that no matter what your family dramas are, we set them aside to enjoy the tradition that is a Merry Christmas.

This family has the divorcing parents, the younger generation with their conflicting ideals, the 'thorn in the side' in-law and the die-hard traditionalists.

Peter (Brian Meegan) and Connie ( Danielle Carter) continue their late father's yearly BBQ tradition. It's the so-called relaxed day after the Christmas lunch. Connie's estranged husband Morris (Jamie Oxenbould) turns up to tend to his beehive but has alter motives to gauge the status of his pending divorce. Peter's daughter Jennifer (Harriet Gordon-Anderson) is yet to reveal her rebel plan to sail the world on a volunteer's journey. Her stepmother Val (Aileen Huynh) is the spouse and step mum that doesn't quite fit the family's political and societal beliefs.

Meegan is perfect as the eager to please son who is also a determined and directive father and brother. Carter is beautifully grounded as the steadfast and caring mother who treads carefully with her bumpy marriage. Gordon-Anderson nails the younger generation who challenges the family structure and its beliefs. Oxenbould personifies the awkward, concerned and eager to please husband and uncle. Huynh epitomises the self-righteous, single minded and dogmatic stepfamily member.

O'Sullivan has grasped all the ingredients that create the day of conflicts, masked in festivities. The various dramatics are deftly intertwined and emphasis the reality of multiple family relationships. While it's a perfect example of a family's dynamics, a fresh insight would be welcoming. It may not be your own exact family scenario, but it has that similar level of interest, engagement and resignation that one can have about that clan gathering.

The characters cleverly present various and opposing perspectives on relationships, worldly 'facts' and on current political and societal views. This, interestingly, allowed the audience to choose whether to laugh at or with the issues at hand.

O'Sullivan also pays tribute to a few traditional Christmas stories that are widely known from the cinema and stage. Without giving away the gem of the night, O'Sullivan borrows a magical device that allows a character and the audience to reflect on that character's life choices and consequences. Kilmurry has skilfully presented this sequence with clever and comical touches.

You could spend a theatrical exploration day out at the Ensemble Theatre. Firstly viewing, A Christmas Carol followed by BOXING DAY BBQ.

Ailsa Paterson's finely crafted set presents that middle class patio vision. Matt cox's lighting creates that Aussie summer feel with creative touches especially for the bushfire scenes. David Grigg's sound design eloquently enhances the emotional sense of the work.

In the opening scene I thought I could hear a fitting heartbeat audio effect but unfortunately that sound continued throughout the night, it was coming from a party venue next door. Kudos to the cast whose performances were earnest, strong and committed despite this background distraction.

BOXING DAY BBQ smartly encapsulates the Australian end of year festivities where family traditions clash with the relationships within that tribe.

Photography @ Prudence Upton