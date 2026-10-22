BLITHE SPIRIT Will Open at New Theatre

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Blithe Spirit will open next month at the New Theatre. Performances will run 10 November – 12 December 2026.

Charles Condomine is a man trapped between two wives – one living, one very much deceased. When Charles and his second wife, Ruth, invite eccentric medium Madame Arcati to conduct a séance, he hopes to gather inspiration for his next novel. Instead, Madame Arcati inadvertently summons the mischievous ghost of Charles's first wife, Elvira. Invisible to Ruth but impossible to ignore, Elvira sets about causing chaos in her former home.

First performed during the Blitz, Blithe Spirit offered much-needed laughter. Nearly nine decades later, Coward's sparkling farce remains irresistibly funny and delightfully wicked.

Directed by Rosane McNamara (The Spook, New Theatre 2022), the production features an all-star cast, with faces that many will recognise! Featuring Mike Booth, who many will remember from the sold-out season of Posh at Old Fitz, Emily Weare and Michela Noonan, both last seen on our stage in Present Laughter, Gina Cohen who appeared in our production of The Laramie Project, as well as some very exciting New Theatre debuts!

From the director, Rosane: “Directing Coward is essentially about putting his wit and satire front and centre. Coward wrote in one of his songs: “I believe that since my life began / The most I've had is just a talent to amuse”.

Although he also wrote serious plays and film scripts, fundamentally, he had a prodigious talent for comedy. His themes tend to revolve around, love, sex and the eternal battle of the sexes. Though British to the core, he saw the satire rooted in the empire (“Mad Dogs and Englishmen”) and, as someone steeped in performance from an early age, he loved the theatre with all its traditions and farcical behaviours (“Don't Put Your Daughter on the Stage Mrs. Worthington”).

I've always admired Noel Coward's ability to harness the English language satirically. His wordsmithery (if that's a word) is a gift to actors. Blithe Spirit has always been my favourite of his comedies and I believe it remains Coward's most popular comedy with audiences. Although all of his comedies have his trademark wit and banter, Blithe Spirit has the most developed and, in my opinion, the funniest plot of any of his major comedies presenting a wonderful twist on the battle of the sexes; with the main character caught in a love triangle between the ghost of his dead first wife and his very-much-alive second wife.

Perhaps only Noël Coward could have thought up such a hilarious plot and such amusing twists and turns within it.

The fact that Coward wrote a play about life and death in the middle of the Blitz in London in 1941, says a lot about his understanding of human nature and indeed of the British character. At a time when people were dying for their country and bombs were falling on their homes, Coward gave audiences some relief through laughter. That's something that we all need.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 18 Hrs 32 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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