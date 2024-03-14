BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT Comes to Sydney in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bernie Dieter is making a return to Sydney in her show Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett. From 29 May to 28 July, transport to the Berlin Underground with a blend of theatrics, circus, aerials and kabarett.

Bringing together a diverse menagerie of misfits and mischief-makers, an electrifying live band and a mix of Bernie’s iconic and brand-new music. It is a riotous evening that pushes physical boundaries, embraces non-conformity and sits comfortably on the edge of danger, whilst also tickling your bohemian, gender-bending, and debaucherous funny bone.

After sell-out seasons across the globe and setting London's West End ablaze, Bernie is back in Sydney after a two-year absence, promising a cabaret experience that's more provocative, more daring, and more outrageously entertaining than ever before.

Prepare to be whisked away into a world where the extraordinary is the norm, and the line between the audacious and the sublime is tantalizingly blurred. Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett is a feast for the senses, showcasing a dizzying collection of the most exceptional artists in the world, from hair hanging to fire breathing, unique aerials to toe-curling contortionists. Bernie's unique brand of risqué humour, original songs, and bold covers will span the gamut from The Beatles to Gwen Stefani, ensuring every moment is filled with surprise, delight, and a touch of debauchery.

This east coast exclusive is your invitation to join the ultimate party, a celebration of freedom, diversity, and the art of performance at its most exhilarating. Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett is not just a show; it's a rebellion against the mundane, a tribute to the misfits and the dreamers, and a night where anything can happen.

Thousands missed out on her last Sydney season, so don't miss the chance to dive headfirst into the spectacle, the laughter, and the sheer, unadulterated joy of Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett. It's time to let loose, embrace the night, and discover why this show is the talk of the town the world over.