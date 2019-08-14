Award-Winning Irish Theatre Collective Tours International Fringe Hit To Four Festivals

Following sell-out runs and rave reviews at Dublin Fringe and Edinburgh Fringe, and subsequent tours to London, Manchester and Beijing, emerging Irish theatre company MALAPROP bring LOVE+ on its first Australian tour.

LOVE+ is a one-woman two-hander about the inevitability of human/robot relationships. It asks: What happens to romance when there's a machine who cooks for you, cleans for you, never forgets your birthday or how you like your tea, tells you you're beautiful, holds you when you're crying, and still makes you cum?

LOVE+ is about loving, being loved, being human, and whether those things are intertwined. It's not about whether or not you can love machines, because we all already do - it's about what it'll be like when they start to love us back.

MALAPROP is a Dublin-based theatre collective that aims to challenge, delight, and speak to the world we live in (even when imagining different ones). Previous work includes: LOVE+ (Spirit of Fringe Award at Dublin 2015), BlackCatfishMusketeer, JERICHO (Bewley's Café Theatre Commission 2017), and Everything Not Saved (Best Production Nominee and Winner of the inaugural Georganne Aldrich Heller Award, Dublin Fringe 2017).

LOVE+ will play at Darwin Festival 23-25 August, Sydney Fringe Festival 3-7 September, Brisbane Festival 10-14 September and Melbourne Fringe Festival 21-29 September.





