Australian Youth Orchestra Comes to Hobart for Autumn Season Concert

The Australian Youth Orchestra will take the stage for its highly anticipated Autumn Season Concert, Turbulent Times, on Saturday, 6 April at Federation Concert Hall, Hobart.

Conducted by Alexandre Bloch, Music Director of Orchestre National de Lille, the AYO will be joined by renowned soloist Satu Vänskä, principal violinist of the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

The program for Turbulent Times promises an exhilarating journey through a selection of masterpieces, including compositions by Ravel, Szymanowski, Debussy, and Prokofiev. The AYO said, ‘This concert is a journey through the sounds of these amazing composers, each with their own style, pushing the boundaries of what music can be and capturing the essence of the most turbulent of times - before our own’.

The AYO, which has a reputation as one of the world’s most prestigious and innovative training organisations for young pre-professional musicians, invites you to ‘step into a musical time machine as its flagship orchestra transports you to an era of great societal upheaval and political uncertainty’.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary musical journey as the AYO, Alexandre Bloch and Satu Vänskä create an unforgettable evening with Turbulent Times.

AYO Autumn Season Concert -Turbulent Times

Conductor Alexandre Bloch with soloist Satu Vänskä

Saturday 6 April 2024, 7.00 PM

Federation Concert Hall, Hotel Grand Chancellor.

1 Davey St

Hobart/Nipaluna, Tasmania