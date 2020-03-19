Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra Cancels Upcoming Events

Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra has announced that upcoming events have been cancelled, including the Canberra International Music Festival.

Read the full statement below:

In these unprecedented times, we are writing to you, our dedicated patrons to thank you for your understanding and patience.



It is with huge disappointment that we announce that due to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Canberra International Music Festival has cancelled its 2020 festival and the NSW Government has imposed a forced closure of City Recital Hall for at least the coming three months. This means that The Creation and Voyage of Musical Discovery 'Voices & Instruments' in the City Recital Hall, and all programs in the Canberra International Music Festival will not proceed. We have also cancelled our youth orchestra programs, the Young Mannheim Symphonists State Intensives in Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales.



On a more social and personal level, the health, safety and wellbeing of our musicians, students, staff and audience as well as that of our surrounding community are of the highest priority so that even without the above practical considerations, we are sure you will agree that this is the only pathway available to us.



Over the next months we will continue to work creatively towards building our organisation with resilience and strength, and to come out the other side of this crisis able to fully resume activity. We are very concerned that our freelance musicians will be suffering financial hardship in the foreseeable future and we will be doing everything we can to ensure future employment opportunities for them.



We will also be encouraging our friends and patrons to consider a tax deductible donation to support the sustained growth of our orchestra and our activities in continuing to present world-class performances of Classical & Romantic repertoire, and dedicated youth music education programs.

Regarding the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra's cancelled concerts and education programs:

we will be working together with our performance partners and associated venues to reschedule these programs and will update you in the coming weeks;

patrons will be advised directly by the City Recital Hall box office regarding the issuing of refunds for tickets purchased for the two City Recital Hall performances;

patrons will be advised directly by the Canberra International Music Festival regarding the issuing of refunds for tickets purchased for the festival performances;

patrons will be updated as soon as possible regarding the concerts in Melbourne Recital Centre and the Art Gallery of NSW;

all successful applicants to the Young Mannheim Symphonists State Intensives are currently having their participation fees refunded; and

if you are in a position to donate the price of your ticket to the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra, we would be extremely grateful. You can do so by visiting this website. All donations over $2 are tax-deductible.

Regarding the Young Mannheim Symphonists National Winter Academy in July 2020 and all other Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra performances later this year:

at this stage the National Winter Academy and all concerts from July onward will proceed as planned;

we are following the expert advice and taking all possible precautions against COVID-19; and

we will continue to keep you updated via our digital newsletter and social media channels.

We wish you all the very best at this time and look forward to staying connected via our newsletters, website, social networks and YouTube channel.





