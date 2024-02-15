Australian Musical Theatre Festival Comes to Launceston in May

2024 is the fifth year of the Australian Musical Theatre Festival and to celebrate the success of this inspiring musical event, Artistic Director, Tyran Parke has curated 19 events over five days from Wednesday 15 to Sunday 19 May. Musical theatre lovers will experience music in the most unlikely of places from Launceston's picturesque Cataract Gorge to a Theatre foyer or a hotel bar.

This year Tyran will present not one but three musicals the first IT'S ONLY LIFE starring Broadway's own John Bucchino, MARRY ME A LITTLE a compilation of material cut from Stephen Sondheim's greatest shows and a total transformation of NINE THE MUSICAL performed on the stage of the beautiful Princess Theatre.

When announcing the festival Tyran said “It is a true joy to present the 2024 Australian Musical Theatre Festival program, which continues to celebrate, cultivate and educate around one of the world's most thrilling (and most popular!) art forms. Launceston again provides a truly unique stage, allowing us to align the magic of Tasmanian culture with both traditional and contemporary musical theatre, through a variety of offerings that are unexpected, thrilling and inspiring. This is musical theatre unlike you've ever seen it.”

The incomparable Queenie van de Zandt returns with “a buffet of entertainment on lazy Susan” putting the fate of the show in the hands of the audience all in the surrounds of the beautiful Cataract Gorge. First Nations music theatre artist Brittany Shipway will open the show.

Award winning artist Natalie Gamsu will perform SHRAPNEL, an autobiographical evening of storytelling, music and a yearning to find her inner flamenco dancer in The Royal Oak Hotel.

The Hon. Nic Street, Minister for Stadia and Events, Tasmanian Government proudly endorsed the festival “With the announcement of the 2024 Program, it's clear that the Australian Musical Theatre Festival has become a staple of Northern Tasmania's winter offering. Putting Launceston into the spotlight once more, the Australian Musical Theatre Festival brings to the north Broadway stars, Australian musical theatre icons and an array of local talent all of whom will make the event this May truly memorable.”

CHOIR IN THE PUB returns to the Royal Oak Hotel this time with a trio of music theatre stars who have all headlined in LES MIS including Josh Piterman, direct from his portrayal of Jean Valjean in London's West End, Patrice Tipoki, who played Fantine in the Australian tour and on the West End and Kerrie Anne Greenland who played Eponine.

Each night, following that evening's final performance, Launceston's Earl Arts Centre will be transformed into THE DIVA DEN hosted by a different local or national diva each night.

Crowd favourites GHOSTLIGHT, a behind the scenes peak into the Princess Theatre (perhaps accompanied by a ghost), BUSKER'S ALLEY showcasing the stars of tomorrow with the songs of yesteryear and BACKWARDS AND FORWARDS giving you rare access to many of Launceston's oldest buildings.

Combine music and local produce with FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD at the Harvest Markets and soak up the best of musical theatre at the FOYER DOOR CONCERT as emerging voices and stars of tomorrow fill the foyer of the Princess Theatre.

BEST OF BROADWAY features a stunning array of artists singing your favourite Broadway memories.