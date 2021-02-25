Australian Ballet Presents SUMMERTIME AT THE BALLET

Join The Australian Ballet for an epic night of ballet highlights to celebrate its return to the stage.

The beauty and versatility of the company's dancers is set to shine in a selection of excerpts from ballet's most celebrated classics, the latest contemporary works and signature repertoire.

Summertime at the Ballet is a once-in-a-lifetime arena spectacular featuring pieces from nine incredible ballets including The Merry Widow, La Bayadère, Don Quixote, Spartacus, Balanchine's Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux and more.

Ticket Prices Adults from $50. Families of four from $163. Performances run February 26-28, 2021. The Sunday matinee performance at midday is ideal for families and young ballet fans.

A note from Artistic Director David Hallberg: "In my first program as Artistic Director, I am showcasing the talent of the entire company. With fresh inspiration, the dancers step back on the stage in repertoire that exemplifies their versatility as both technicians and artists. These modern and classical ballets are their lifeblood and exactly why they live for the stage and the expression of performance."

All Summertime at the Ballet tickets are available through Ticketek and must be purchased in set group sizes. A maximum of six seats can be booked together. Please select the number of tickets you wish to purchase below, or call Ticketek on 132 849. For access bookings, call Melbourne & Olympic Parks on 03 9286 1208.