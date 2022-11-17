Arts and Culture to Meet Community With Reopening In Sight For Reimagined Sutherland Entertainment Centre

The arts loving community of Sutherland Shire Council are one step closer to taking their seats at a brand-new cultural venue on the site of the previous Sutherland Entertainment Centre.

The new centre, renamed The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland, is in its final stage of construction with a reopening date now on the horizon.

Soon to be the premier performance venue in the south of Sydney, it is slated to officially open its doors with a gala event on Saturday 4 March 2023, but its exciting program of world-class live performance will commence on Saturday 28 January as part of the 2023 Sydney Festival.

Leading the launch of the new facility and its inaugural program is interim Director Rachel Healy, previously Joint Artistic Director of the world-renowned Adelaide Festival, and former Director of Performing Arts at Sydney Opera House.

The reopening will make its mark on the local event landscape as it brings a stellar line up of the very best mainstage theatre, music, comedy, song, and dance to the heart of the Sutherland community.

Among the newly unveiled program are renowned works from Bangarra Dance Theatre, with its first-ever work for children, Waru; the much-loved The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese, and the Sydney premiere of State Theatre Company South Australia's critically acclaimed Euphoria.

The line-up will also feature a series of youth workshops with Sydney Writers' Festival, stunning circus works in the theatrical visual feast, Air Play, and shows from some of Australia's biggest comedy stars, Lano & Woodley and Tom Gleeson.

The reopening of the venue will be marked on Saturday 4 March with a celebratory gala featuring the talents of a some of Australia's best performers, under the direction of the impeccable Richard Carroll (Hayes Theatre's co-Artistic Director and director of Belvoir's acclaimed Calamity Jane).

Alongside these world-class productions, at the core of Pavilion Performing Arts Centre's focus will be a dedication to commissioning new and ambitious works by Australian artists. This goal commences with the venue's first commissioned piece from acclaimed playwright Alana Valentine, People of the Winter Beach, a new verbatim work that spotlights the people of the Sutherland Shire, inspired in part by a childhood spent playing in the Kurnell Sandhills.

For generations, the Sutherland Entertainment Centre has brought drama, song and music to residents and visitors.

The all-new Pavilion Performing Arts Centre will reinforce this legacy, as it continues to host a number of community organisations to showcase local works, including the much-loved Miranda Musical Society and its upcoming production, Rent.









New features at the facility include a brand new 686-seat theatre, a full fly-tower over the stage, additional rehearsal spaces, a stunning new entry forecourt and foyer with enhanced accessibility, and upgrades to the surrounding Peace Park to enhance community connectivity.

Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce said the new community resource would strengthen local cultural offerings and create new employment opportunities.

"We're thrilled to see progress on the $42 million Sutherland Entertainment Centre upgrade, and I'm incredibly excited to share this state-of the-art facility with our local community as early as January next year," Mayor Pesce said.

"The Pavilion will not only be a hub for our community to access and experience world-class entertainment in their own backyards, but also create employment opportunities and provide a platform to shine a spotlight on and nurture our local talent.

"This new facility is truly something for all residents to be proud of, as it injects new life into our thriving community and meets the growing demand for local events following the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ms Healy said the opening of The Pavilion marked both an exhilarating return to live performance, and a brilliant affirmation of the value of creativity to the people of Sydney's south.

"One of the most powerful lessons of the past two years has been the essential role culture and creativity plays in the wellbeing and vibrancy of our communities," Ms Healy said.

"Council's commitment to providing first class cultural infrastructure and ongoing support for its operations is a stellar example of long-term vision, fierce determination, and inspirational leadership by the Sutherland Shire Council."

Sutherland Shire Council appointed builder ADCO Constructions and Root Partnerships to deliver the project, which will deliver significant improvements for both performers and audience members alike once completed.