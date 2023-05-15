Applications Open For 2023 Disability and Cultural Diversity Internship Program

These paid internships will be in a variety of creative and technical areas depending on the arts and cultural organisation each intern is placed within. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024 Photo 2 GREASE To Return To Australia In 2024
REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydn Photo 3 REVIEW: THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY is Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Contribution To The Sydney Opera House's Inside/Out At The House Season
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM Photo 4 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM

Applications Open For 2023 Disability and Cultural Diversity Internship Program

Applications are now open for the 2023 Disability and Culturally Diverse Internship Program led by Accessible Arts and run in partnership with Diversity Arts Australia and a range of arts and cultural organisations across NSW and the ACT.

Now in its second year, this unique paid internship program will provide specialised industry training and 12 weeks' part-time work experience at a leading cultural organisation for up to for eight people with disability or who are d/Deaf who also identify as culturally and linguistically diverse, including those who identify as people of colour, Black people, and people from migrant and refugee backgrounds.

"This is an exciting opportunity to gain valuable insights into the kinds of organisations and work available in the arts and cultural sector, whilst forming connections as emerging creative sector workers," says Liz Martin, CEO of Accessible Arts.

The arts organisations participating in this exciting program include the Art Gallery of NSW, Urban Theatre Projects, APRA AMCOS, 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Lismore Regional Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery in ACT.

These paid internships will be in a variety of creative and technical areas depending on the arts and cultural organisation each intern is placed within.

Each participating arts organisation and intern will be in a position to embrace two-way learning which benefits and improves access to arts and culture for people with disability from under-represented culturally diverse backgrounds.

"This is a significant program, and we're confident that increasing the representation of arts workers who live at the intersection of disability and cultural diversity will result in many important outcomes for these communities and the creative sector," says Lena Nahlous, CEO of Diversity Arts Australia.

Any NSW or ACT-based person over the age of 18 who identifies as both a person with disability or who is d/Deaf as well as culturally and linguistically diverse who has been actively engaged in or seeking career opportunities in the arts and cultural sector is encouraged to apply.

Applications are encouraged from people with all levels of previous experience, including those new to the workforce.

All interns will be provided with assistance prior to starting and during their internship, matched to their individual access requirements.

For more information, visit https://aarts.net.au/news/2023-disability-and-culturally-diverse-internships/

Funded by the Australian Government Department of Social Services.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM Photo
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts on ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM

ROLLING THUNDER VIETNAM has made its eagerly awaited return to the stage after it took Australia by storm when it first toured in 2014 and received critical acclaim, making it one of the most talked about musical and theatrical events ever to be created and produced in Australia.

REVIEW: CLYDES Is A Thought Provoking Comedy About The People Society Prefers To Forget Photo
REVIEW: CLYDE'S Is A Thought Provoking Comedy About The People Society Prefers To Forget

Under Darren Yap’s direction, Lynn Nottage’s latest play finds hope and enlightenment against the odds through the art of the sandwich in CLYDE’S.

Coro Austral Presents Poesía y Música Photo
Coro Austral Presents Poesía y Música

In beautiful St Augustine's Church, Balmain, Coro Austral presents a program of sublime music inspired by poetry - exquisite choral works by 13 composers that capture the richness and essence of the poetry of love and loss, hope and passion.

SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Sydney Opera House in July Photo
SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Sydney Opera House in July

With generous servings of greed, lust, and vengeance, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is coming to the Sydney Opera House this winter from 22 July to 27 August. 


More Hot Stories For You

Coro Austral Presents Poesía y MúsicaCoro Austral Presents Poesía y Música
SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Sydney Opera House in JulySWEENEY TODD Comes to the Sydney Opera House in July
CONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour CentreCONSENT Makes its Australian Debut at Seymour Centre
New Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next MonthNew Theatre Launches Season 2023 Next Month

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hound of the Baskervilles
Genesian Theatre Company (5/27-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driftwood The Musical
Riverside Theatres, Corner Market &, Church St, Parramatta NSW 2150 (5/31-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AS SEEN ON TV: REWIND THE TAPES!
Naughty Noodle Fun Haus (5/27-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Short Blanket
Meraki Arts Bar (5/17-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Consent
Seymour Centre (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Poison of Polygamy
Wharf 1 Theatre (6/08-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FLAZEDA - Student Spectacular
Harmonie German Club (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rigoletto
Joan Sutherland Theatre (6/13-6/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You