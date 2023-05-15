Applications Open For 2023 Disability and Cultural Diversity Internship Program

Applications are now open for the 2023 Disability and Culturally Diverse Internship Program led by Accessible Arts and run in partnership with Diversity Arts Australia and a range of arts and cultural organisations across NSW and the ACT.

Now in its second year, this unique paid internship program will provide specialised industry training and 12 weeks' part-time work experience at a leading cultural organisation for up to for eight people with disability or who are d/Deaf who also identify as culturally and linguistically diverse, including those who identify as people of colour, Black people, and people from migrant and refugee backgrounds.

"This is an exciting opportunity to gain valuable insights into the kinds of organisations and work available in the arts and cultural sector, whilst forming connections as emerging creative sector workers," says Liz Martin, CEO of Accessible Arts.

The arts organisations participating in this exciting program include the Art Gallery of NSW, Urban Theatre Projects, APRA AMCOS, 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Lismore Regional Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery in ACT.

These paid internships will be in a variety of creative and technical areas depending on the arts and cultural organisation each intern is placed within.

Each participating arts organisation and intern will be in a position to embrace two-way learning which benefits and improves access to arts and culture for people with disability from under-represented culturally diverse backgrounds.

"This is a significant program, and we're confident that increasing the representation of arts workers who live at the intersection of disability and cultural diversity will result in many important outcomes for these communities and the creative sector," says Lena Nahlous, CEO of Diversity Arts Australia.

Any NSW or ACT-based person over the age of 18 who identifies as both a person with disability or who is d/Deaf as well as culturally and linguistically diverse who has been actively engaged in or seeking career opportunities in the arts and cultural sector is encouraged to apply.

Applications are encouraged from people with all levels of previous experience, including those new to the workforce.

All interns will be provided with assistance prior to starting and during their internship, matched to their individual access requirements.

For more information, visit https://aarts.net.au/news/2023-disability-and-culturally-diverse-internships/

Funded by the Australian Government Department of Social Services.