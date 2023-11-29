Anthony LaPaglia Will Lead DEATH OF A SALESMAN in Sydney in May 2024

Following a triumphant run and widespread acclaim in Melbourne, Arthur Miller's timeless Pulitzer Prize-winning classic play Death of a Salesman will open in Sydney in May 2024.

After earning standing ovations and capturing the hearts of audiences and critics alike in Melbourne Death of a Salesman will play for a strictly limited 5-week season in Sydney, and will be the must-see production on the Sydney theatre calendar for 2024. This rapturously received production will play at Theatre Royal Sydney from 17 May 2024. Tickets will go on sale Friday 1 December at 10.00am via Click Here

Anthony LaPaglia will reprise his role as Willy Loman for which he received an abundance of rave reviews in the Melbourne season. LaPaglia's portrayal of Willy Loman offers an unmissable experience for theatregoers and a chance for audiences to see the Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and Tony Award®-winning actor on stage at home in Australia, in one of the most iconic plays of the 20th Century.

For GWB Entertainment, Richelle Brookman said “The Australian stage debut of Anthony LaPaglia in Melbourne this year was a much-awaited event and entirely delivered on its promise. Mr LaPaglia’s Tony Award-winning success on Broadway in Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge is legendary and it was so exciting to see him in another towering performance on home soil. We could not be happier than to now bring Neil Armfield’s brilliant production to Sydney.”

Legendary stage and screen director Neil Armfield, celebrated for his ability to bring powerful stories to life, will also return to guide LaPaglia and the cast through Miller’s profound and moving narrative that explores the pursuit of success and the post-war American Dream.

LaPaglia and Armfield will be joined by a stellar Australian cast, including Alison Whyte reprising the role of Linda Loman, the complex and devoted wife of the failing salesman and Josh Helman as Biff, Willy’s troubled son – the golden boy who has descended into self-doubt and despair. Also reprising their roles will be Tom Stokes as Bernard and Grant Piro as Stanley. Further casting announcements will be made in the lead-up to the Sydney season.

Co-Producer Andrew Henry said “Following the success and critical acclaim of Death of a Salesman in Melbourne, I’m thrilled to be teaming up with GWB again to bring this Arthur Miller classic to Sydney. Now more than ever, being reminded of what it is to be human, with all its flaws is essential. The Loman family and their story stand the test of time for a good reason, and I encourage folk from all walks of life to descend on Sydney’s Theatre Royal.”

Death of a Salesman, a gripping and emotional exploration of the American Dream and its consequences, has resonated with audiences for generations. With its profound themes and timeless relevance, Miller's masterpiece continues to thrill audiences with its deep insights into the human psyche and its brilliant portrayal of our vulnerability, hope and despair. This outstanding production, offers theatregoers an unparalleled opportunity to witness the power of live theatre in a transformative experience.

Death of a Salesman will feature set design by Dale Ferguson, costume design by Dale Ferguson and Sophie Woodward, lighting design by Niklas Pajanti, music by Alan John, and sound design by David Greasley.