Alaska Orchestra Makes Digital Stage Debut With AMBIENT 1: MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS

The Alaska Orchestra led by Megan Alice Clune, along with Heather Shannon and Mara Schwerdtfeger return to Sydney Opera House for their digital stage debut with a live streamed re-imagining of Brian Eno's 1978 landmark album, Ambient 1: Music for Airports accompanied by live visuals from renowned Sydney artist Carla Zimbler.

The performance will stream on demand from 20th June.

After their sell-out 2018 Vivid LIVE performances for the albums then 40th anniversary, Alaska Orchestra will present Eno's original score in a new light, combining electronic and acoustic sounds for a moving interpretation of this ambient classic, live on stage.

The first album to be explicitly created as Ambient Music, Music for Airports starts us on a sonic journey to a calming destination. Designed to "induce calm and space to think", it is a creative powerhouse from the mind of a man at the forefront of musical creativity over the last five decades and the visionary curator of the inaugural Vivid LIVE.

Alaska Orchestra and video artist Carla Zimbler develop an experimental, audio-visual collaboration for the performance, incorporating responsive visuals manipulated live. Alaska Orchestra's interpretation of 'Music for Airports' will inform Carla Zimbler's visual distortion and amorphous forms, creating an expansive digital experience which is enveloping and meditative to encourage mindfulness and trigger sensory response.

Learn more at https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/digital/season/music/ambient-1-music-for-airports-brian-eno-alaska-orchestra.html.

