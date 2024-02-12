Additional Tickets on Sale For DEATH OF A SALESMAN in Sydney

The production will start performances from Sunday 17 May.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

Additional tickets for the Sydney season of the timeless Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death of a Salesman will be released this week due to demand. Presented by GWB Entertainment and Andrew Henry Presents, the Arthur Miller classic will play at Theatre Royal Sydney.

Running for only 5 ½ weeks in Sydney, this eagerly anticipated and strictly limited season of Death of a Salesman will start performances from Sunday 17 May. New tickets will go on sale to priority customers from 10am on Monday 12 February, general public tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 16 February via salesmanaustralia.com.au

Emmy®, Golden Globe®, and Tony Award®-winner Anthony LaPaglia will return to the role of Willy Loman, in one of the most iconic plays of the 20th Century. Directed by legendary stage and screen director Neil Armfield (Cloudstreet, The Diary of a Madman, Exit the King).

The 2023 Melbourne season of Death of a Salesmen marked LaPaglia’s triumphant stage debut in his home country for which he received rave reviews and standing ovations.  It followed his Tony Award®-winning performance in A View from the Bridge on Broadway. LaPaglia will take centre stage in Sydney, offering an unmissable experience for all Australian theatregoers.

From the producers at GWB Entertainment & Andrew Henry Presents, “Following the triumphant success and critical acclaim of Death of a Salesman in Melbourne, we are gratified by the growing excitement and enthusiastic response from ticket buyers in Sydney. We look forward to sharing this gripping production with Theatre Royal audiences and welcoming home-grown star Anthony LaPaglia to the Sydney stage for the first time”.  

Neil Armfield, celebrated for his prowess in bringing powerful stories to life, will guide the cast through Miller’s profound and moving narrative that explores the pursuit of success and the post-war American Dream. Armfield's credits include the landmark productions of Cloudstreet, The Secret River, The Diary of a Madman and Wagner’s Ring Cycle that have captivated audiences and critics across Australia and all over the world. With tours to major festivals including the Edinburgh International Festival, and productions on Broadway and at London’s National Theatre, Armfield has established himself as a visionary director capable of illuminating theatrical classics to create unmissable theatrical experiences.

LaPaglia and Armfield will be joined by a stellar ensemble of Australia's finest actors, bringing depth and authenticity to the characters that populate Willy Loman's world. Alison Whyte will reprise her acclaimed performance as Linda Loman, portraying the complex and devoted wife of the failing salesman. Josh Helman also reprises his role as the tortured Biff Loman in an intense performance that also drew outstanding reviews. Further casting announcements will be made in the lead up to the Sydney season. 

Death of a Salesman, a gripping and emotional exploration of the American Dream and its consequences, has resonated with audiences for generations. With its profound themes and timeless relevance, Miller's masterpiece continues to thrill audiences with its deep insights into the human psyche and its brilliant portrayal of our vulnerability, hope and despair. This celebrated production offers theatregoers an unparalleled opportunity to witness the power of live theatre in a transformative experience.

Death of a Salesman features set design by Dale Ferguson, costume design by Dale Ferguson and Sophie Woodward, lighting design by Niklas Pajanti, music by Alan John, and sound design by David Greasley. 

For more information, please visit salesmanaustralia.com.au




