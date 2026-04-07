ANASTASIA Will Open in Sydney This Week at Sydney Lyric Theatre

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The major Broadway musical ANASTASIA is coming to the Sydney Lyric Theatre, with the Official Opening this Friday night, April 10.

The cast include Georgina Hopson as Anya, Robert Tripolino as charming con artist Dmitry, Joshua Robson in the role of antagonist Gleb, Rodney Dobson as Vlad, the much-loved Rhonda Burchmore as Countess Lily and theatre icon Nancye Hayes in the role of the Dowager Empress.

The ensemble cast includes Sophia Bae, Elliot Baker, Nicholas Cunningham, Davis Giotopoulos Moore, Todd Goddard, Stephanie Kurlow, Keian Langdon, Bella Minniti, Nathan Stafford, Alexis Van Maanen, Patrick Volpe, Annie Wilson, Deone Zanotto and Andrea Zappacosta with the Swings team featuring Manon Gunderson-Briggs, Iosefa Laga'aia, Nathan Pinnell and Emma Russell. The local Sydney performers who scored the coveted role of Little Anastasia are Arianna Lorusso, Maya Porragas, Willa Valaris and Willow Wilson.

Inspired by the mysterious tale of Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov's rumoured escape in the dawning days of the Russian Revolution, and the 20th Century Fox animated fairytale of the same name, ANASTASIA has been brought to life on the stage by the Tony Award-winning creative team of Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens.

ANASTASIA is a lavish musical for all ages, transporting audiences from the twilight years of the Imperial rule to the euphoria and exuberance of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman named Anya sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by an army officer determined to silence her, she enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including musical highlights from the 1997 animated hit film, Journey to the Past and Once Upon a December, ANASTASIA is the spectacular Broadway musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

There have been two films telling the captivating story of Anastasia including the 1956 film with Ingrid Bergman, Helen Hayes, and Yul Brynner and the 1997 20th Century Fox animated film, which featured a score by the musical's creators, Ahrens and Flaherty.

Directed by Tony Award winning director Darko Tresnjak, ANASTASIA premiered on Broadway in March 2017 and played to sold out audiences for three years before productions in Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico and Japan as well as two North American tours. It also received a Tony Award nomination for Best Costume Design in a Musical and won more than 15 major international awards including Best Musical awards in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.