AN EVENING WITH JAMES BOND Comes to the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra in February

Performances are Saturday 3 February 7pm & Sunday 4 February 2pm.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Nicholas Milton AM will open the 2024 season with AN EVENING WITH James Bond on 3 & 4 February featuring British concert and recording artist Mary Carewe who comes to Australia after performing “The Music of James Bond” at Carnegie Hall, New York, the Concertgebouw, Amsterdam and the Royal Albert Hall, London, with Dr Milton.
 
When announcing this opening concert Dr Milton said, “The Willoughby Symphony Orchestra has never devoted an entire concert to the incomparably thrilling music of the James Bond film franchise. We are partnering with one of the world’s great singers, Mary Carewe, to present a gala event that should not be missed by anyone who has ever enjoyed a James Bond film. 
 
Mary Carewe has recorded all these songs with London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. When one hears her sing this music, it’s as if you are in the presence of the original artist, be it Shirley Bassey, Adele, Tina Turner or Billie Eilish. Mary has a unique ability to model her voice to these artists, and we’ll present with her the most beloved titles from the franchise, including songs such as: Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Nobody Does It Better, Licence To Kill, Goldeneye, No Time To Die and Skyfall.”
 
AN EVENING WITH James Bond will be a thrilling night of spy craft and suspense and a celebration of themes from the iconic James Bond films from the 1960s to the 21st century. 
 


