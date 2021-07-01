ACO StudioCast Film TCHAIKOVSKY'S SERENADE Will Premiere Next Week

Following the cancellation of a series of concerts due to the current lockdown restrictions in Sydney, the ACO has announced a week of exciting new digital events including the premiere of a new StudioCast film, Tchaikovsky's Serenade.

Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings is one of the most loved pieces for string orchestra. Combining the energy of Russian folk music with irrepressible warmth and feeling, this is music that was written from the heart. Under the direction of Artistic Director Richard Tognetti, the ACO brings this magnificent music to life in their latest StudioCasts film, Tchaikovsky's Serenade, directed by Matisse Ruby.

The film also includes performances of music by Ruth Crawford Seeger and George Walker, the first African-American composer to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Music, and the sublime Andante Cantabile from Tchaikovsky's String Quartet No.1, featuring Principal Cello Timo-Veikko Valve as soloist.

The full film will be available to watch from Wednesday 7 July, 8pm AEST at acostudiocasts.com