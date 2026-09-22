A ROOM WITH A VIEW to Open at Belvoir St Theatre
Grace Chapple directs this adaptation of the Forster classic, also touring to Melbourne Theatre Company.
Belvoir is getting ready for an Edwardian gap year! E.M. Forster's timeless classic A Room with a View is reimagined for the Belvoir stage in a smart new adaptation by one of Australia's rising stars, Grace Chapple (Never Closer), from 3rd October to 1st November 2026.
Lucy Honeychurch could follow the path set out for her – life would be easy and comfortable. But a few days in Florence, and her view of love and possibility is thrown out the window. Sublime art and architecture, an array of folk who see the world through different eyes, and the attentions of the passionate George Emerson might just change her forever.
But back home in her room, Tuscany feels like another universe. Will she stay safe with her slightly underwhelming fiancé Cecil? Or will Lucy find a new room, and a new view?
This 2026 retelling of the beloved novel is a modern window into the constraints of Edwardian Europe, taking the original to new and exciting places. Directed by Hannah Goodwin (Never Closer, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and starring Nathalie Morris as Lucy (Stan's Bump, Binge's The Twelve), alongside Kate Atkinson, Tom Conroy, Tomáš Kantor, Hayley McElhinney, Patrick Williams, Luke Wiltshire and Charles Wu, this spirited story of adventure enters a new chapter.
Belvoir Artistic Director, Eamon Flack, says, 'I hope this one's a surprise, in more ways than one. You'll quickly recognise the gorgeousness of Forster's novel – its perfect plotting and fabulous set pieces. But tucked inside this period rom-com is a resounding and full-throated yearning to look past the sharp categories of a divided society and reach for a richer and more connected life and world. If you saw Grace Chapple's Never Closer last year, you'll know she's the real deal. Her adaptation here is full of both fidelity and daring. With the brilliant Nathalie Morris as Lucy and in the sure directorial hands of Hannah Goodwin, this will be a treat.'
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