50 ODD YEARS OF CRABB Comes to The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland will welcome Annabel Crabb and her hit one-woman show: 50 Odd Years Of Crabb in November for an exclusive Sydney season.

In a half-century of life, Annabel Crabb has been a lot of things: farm hand, cookbook author, political correspondent, podcaster, mother, defendant, intruder in political kitchens. In her new show, Crabb will mark her special birthday milestone by firing off 50 things she’s learned from life over 50 years.

Following a triumphant, sold-out season at the 2023 Adelaide Fringe, The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre is delighted to welcome Annabel for three shows on Saturday 25 and Wednesday 29 November.

“Turning 50 is a real opportunity for reflection, growing and learning”, says Crabb. “And if I have to go through that, there’s absolutely no reason paying customers shouldn’t be subjected to it as well”.

Hilarious, fast-paced and thought-provoking, Crabb’s lessons range from broad (#13: Life’s Too Short To Work For Dickheads) to extremely specific (#22: If You’re Doing An Event With Hillary Clinton, Do Not Drink The Glass Of Hot Water Covered With A Fancy Doily That Is Placed Carefully Backstage. It is For Hillary Clinton And Not For You).

Crabb will reflect on her farm upbringing (#8 Don’t Get A Rabbit) to kitchen tips (#28: A Life Changing Way To Store Spices) to life around politics (#23: When Dressing For Lunch At Clive Palmer’s House, Choose Something Non-Flammable) all the way through to ageing and dealing with grief.

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland is the premier performing arts centre in Sydney’s south, strengthening local and regional cultural opportunities, and connecting its community to entertainment and the arts. 50 Odd Years Of Crabb is a part of its inaugural program of world-class productions presented this year.

Tickets for 50 Odd Years of Crabb are on sale now.