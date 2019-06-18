$25,000 Launching Pad For New Talent With The Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal And Torres Strait Islander Fellowship Announced At Belvoir

Belvoir is now accepting entries for the 2019 The Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellowship, an outstanding launching pad for new talent with a $25,000 paid residency at Belvoir.

The Fellowship will see the winner given the opportunity to work at Belvoir in 2020 as a resident artist and receive $25,000 over a year-long period to create their new work. The Fellowship is open to directors, playwrights, and writer/directors and directors who can drive the creation of a new, Indigenous-led stage work, whether that be a new play, an adaptation or through a devised process.

From its origins as The Balnaves Foundation Indigenous Playwright Award, The Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellowship is recognised as one of the most prestigious awards in Australia, attracting entrants of the highest calibre. Previous winners and recipients, include Leah Purcell, Jada Alberts, Megan Wilding, Nakkiah Lui, Ursula Yovich and Kodie Bedford.

Current Balnaves Fellow Kodie Bedford says, The Balnaves Fellowship creates a meaningful partnership between yourself and Belvoir Theatre. For me, it's been a two-way learning relationship where I get to use Belvoir's incredible resources and Belvoir commits to my work. It's been a nurturing experience where I feel culturally safe and my voice heard. I'm proud to be part of a company, backed by The Balnaves Foundation, which has such a grand history of showcasing Indigenous works, celebrating our Indigenous playwrights and directors and personally giving me the space to develop as a writer and storyteller .

The Balnaves Foundation has been supporting Indigenous Theatre at Belvoir for close to ten years, and central to this support is the commissioning of new work. said Hamish Balnaves, Chief Executive Officer of The Balnaves Foundation Previous winners include many of this country's most powerful and prolific playwrights. We are proud to once again be supporting a platform for Indigenous artists to be creating contemporary Australian stories, and are delighted that the successful artist also has the opportunity to work at Belvoir as part of the Artistic & Programming team .

Last year the Award commissioned Megan Wilding (The Rover), who follows in the footsteps of artists like Leah Purcell who wrote The Drover's Wife as part of the Award, which went on to win Best New Australian Work at the 2016 Sydney Theatre Awards and the Victorian Premier's Literary Award in 2017. And Ursula Yovich whose work Barbara and the Camp Dogs was such a hit at Belvoir in the 2017 season.

'The Balnaves Award has consistently provided a platform for Indigenous artists to create contemporary Australian stories, and we are delighted that the successful artist also has the opportunity to work at Belvoir as part of the Artistic & Programming team.'

This is why we fund both the Award and the production of Indigenous-led work at Belvoir'.

Louise Gough, Head of New Work at Belvoir said 'Belvoir is honoured to have a long-term relationship with and the support of The Balnaves Foundation. We share a deep belief in and commitment to the support of Indigenous theatre-makers and the rich and varied stories to be told. The new Fellowship model for the Award, which accepts submissions from writers, writer/directors and directors as well as offering a one-year residency at Belvoir, is an exciting step toward deeper collaboration, and richer outcomes. We look forward to a new voice, a new story and a new theatrical experience from the next Balnaves Fellow at Belvoir.'

Current Balnaves Fellow Kodie Bedford says,

'The Balnaves Foundation Award was a game-changer for me' said Leah Purcell, Balnaves Award winner 2014. 'The Award allowed the scope and resources to develop and write a play that didn't have to fit a theme, program or an agenda, it was picked on story and merit.'

'The Drover's Wife became an instant classic (not my words but the panels of judges who handed the play numerous awards in 2017) and all due to the Balnaves Foundation and Belvoir's strong belief and support of Indigenous stories and storytellers' said Leah Purcell.

'I believe in twenty-years the Balnaves Foundation and Belvoir's work in this space will be looked upon as a 'movement' in which artists such as myself, Nakkiah Lui, Jada Alberts, Ursula Yovich and plays such as The Drover's Wife, Kill the Messenger, Brothers Wreck and Barbara and the Camp Dogs was where world class Australian careers were born or rebooted and launched. The proof is in these remarkable works that have become important and classic Australian theatre but have also gone from stage to screen or novel or both, such as The Drover's Wife and its journey from play to film to novel. The proof is there for all to see'.

Entries close 6pm Friday 19 July, 2019 and the winner will be announced as part of Belvoir's 2020 Season Launch.

Additional information can be found on the Belvoir website https://belvoir.com.au/awards/





