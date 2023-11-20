Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Tate Director Will Deliver The 2023 Betty Churcher AO Memorial Oration

The event will be held on the 29th November, 2023, 6.30pm.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

THE WHARF REVUE: PRIDE IN PREJUDICE Opens This Week Photo 1 THE WHARF REVUE: PRIDE IN PREJUDICE Opens This Week
Cast Announced for THE HELLO GIRLS at The Hayes Theatre Photo 2 Cast Announced for THE HELLO GIRLS at The Hayes Theatre
REVIEW: The Annual Tradition of THE WHARF REVUE Returns With 2023's offering PRIDE IN PREJ Photo 3 REVIEW: The Annual Tradition of THE WHARF REVUE Returns With 2023's offering PRIDE IN PREJUDICE
1000 Aussie Jewish Creatives & Academics Call For Empathy Not Hate Photo 4 1000 Aussie Jewish Creatives & Academics Call For Empathy Not Hate

Tate Director Will Deliver The 2023 Betty Churcher AO Memorial Oration

For one night only, join Maria Balshaw CBE, Director of the Tate, as she explores inclusivity and equity in the arts as part of the second annual Betty Churcher AO Memorial Oration. Tickets are now open.

This lecture series was established in honour of the late Betty Churcher AO, the National Gallery's first and only female director to date. It celebrates her impact and legacy as a champion for elevating women's voices in the arts.

Maria Balshaw is Director of Tate in the United Kingdom and one of the leading voices in the international art world.

A decorated arts educator much like Churcher, she is a pragmatist and pioneer for contemporising Tate's creative direction for the current age. Balshaw was appointed as Tate's first female Director in 2017, and was awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for her services to the arts in 2015.

‘Betty Churcher's legacy embodies my aspirations for Tates to make art accessible to a wider public and to ensure that the artworks in our galleries represents the dynamism and diversity of the global art scene,' said Balshaw.

‘In her time as Director of the National Gallery of Australia, Betty Churcher became for people in the arts worldwide, the representative of the new Australia, and has brought the National Gallery into the mainstream of international exhibitions. Churcher was passionate and pragmatic in equal measure, allowing her to achieve an enormous amount, particularly for women in the arts, who she tirelessly championed. I feel honoured, as a fellow female arts Director, to be speaking at an event held in this inimitable woman's name' said Balshaw.

Established in 2022 as part of the National Gallery's Gender Equity Action Plan, the Betty Churcher AO Memorial Oration is a major annual event featuring leading women in the arts who inspire creativity, inclusivity, engagement and learning.   

About Maria Balshaw

Maria Balshaw is the Director of the Tate in the United Kingdom, a position she has held since 2017. She has overall responsibility for Tate's strategic direction and day-to-day operations. She has worked to reframe the context and perspective of this long-established institution to engage with sensitive times, furthering the mission of inclusiveness and equality to connect with a wider audience.

Maria holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Cultural Studies from the University of Liverpool, a Master of Arts in Critical Theory, and a PhD in African American Visual and Literary Culture from the University of Sussex. Maria is Chair of the National Museum Directors' Council and is a Trustee of the Clore Leadership Programme and Manchester International Festival's Boards. In 2015, she was awarded a CBE for her services to the arts.

About Betty Churcher AO (1931–2015)

Betty Churcher was a leading Australian arts educator and administrator. During her esteemed career, Churcher was the first woman to lead an Australian tertiary education centre as Dean of the School of Art and Design at Phillip Institute of Technology in Melbourne (1982–1987), first woman to lead a state gallery as Director of the Art Gallery of Western Australia (1987–1990) and first and only woman Director of the National Gallery (1990–1997).

Constantly at the forefront, Churcher's considered approach to accessibility in the arts remains clear today. She had developed a new way to access an entire demographic of casual art enthusiasts, by introducing the ‘blockbuster' to the Australian art scene. Having gained the nickname ‘Betty Blockbuster', Churcher had overseen 12 international major exhibitions at the National Gallery. Overcoming the cynics who claimed her popularist approach undermined the scholarly vigour of the arts, Churcher dramatically raised the profile and idea of what the art gallery experience could be on an international scale.

The Betty Churcher AO Memorial Oration is a ticketed event at the National Gallery of Australia in Kamberri/Canberra, and will be held on the 29th November, 2023, 6.30pm.

Curators: Russell Storer, Head Curator, International Art and Beatrice Thompson, Associate Curator, Asian and Pacific Art.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
REVIEW: The Annual Tradition of THE WHARF REVUE Returns With 2023s offering PRIDE IN PREJU Photo
REVIEW: The Annual Tradition of THE WHARF REVUE Returns With 2023's offering PRIDE IN PREJUDICE

The marvelous minds behind THE WHARF REVUE: PRIDE IN PREJUDICE have created another clever commentary on Australian and global politics.

2
A CRACKER KRANSKY CHRISTMAS Comes to Riverside Theatres in December Photo
A CRACKER KRANSKY CHRISTMAS Comes to Riverside Theatres in December

Riverside Theatres will celebrate the festive season with A Cracker Kransky Christmas on stage at Riverside Theatres Parramatta on Saturday 16th December. 

3
National Theatre of Parramatta Reveals 2024 Season Highlighting POC Talent Photo
National Theatre of Parramatta Reveals 2024 Season Highlighting POC Talent

Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta has announced a bold program of premiere work for 2024. Learn more about the lineup here!

4
2024 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Directors Award Winners Reveals Photo
2024 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director's Award Winners Reveals

Now in its ninth year, the 2024 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director’s Award (SBDA) has been offered to Julia Robertson and Miranda Middleton. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
The Italian Comedy in Australia - Sydney The Italian Comedy
107 Projects (11/29-12/03)
Sonnets & Semillon in Australia - Sydney Sonnets & Semillon
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (8/01-8/01)
Brilliant Traces in Australia - Sydney Brilliant Traces
Flow Studios (11/16-11/23)
Next to Normal in Australia - Sydney Next to Normal
ARA Darling Quarter Theatre (11/22-11/25)PHOTOS
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Sydney A Midsummer Night's Dream
Sydney Opera House (3/02-3/30)
Steel Magnolias in Australia - Sydney Steel Magnolias
Genesian Theatre Company (11/17-12/16)
Oil in Australia - Sydney Oil
Wharf 1 Theatre (11/04-12/16)
The One I'll Slay, the Other Slayeth Me: Shakespeare and the Language Revolution in Australia - Sydney The One I'll Slay, the Other Slayeth Me: Shakespeare and the Language Revolution
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (4/09-4/09)
The Seagull in Australia - Sydney The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
Play in a Day: Cymbeline in Australia - Sydney Play in a Day: Cymbeline
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/26-9/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You