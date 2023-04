THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen

Otherwise a symphonic unit, in this program the string and wind registers are for once individually under the spotlight of the concert hall. There is a very simple reason for this: there are excellent works for this instrumentation! In the wind serenade in B flat major KV 361, known as the Gran Partita , Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once again shows himself to be a brilliant composer who knows how to naturally combine festive splendor and entertaining lightness with symphonic seriousness and profundity.