SVATBATA Will Come to the Grand Théâtre de Genève

🎭 NEW! Switzerland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Switzerland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Grand Théâtre de Genève will present Svatbata, a new work by choreographer Marcos Morau, in May 2026. The production will debut at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices, with performances scheduled for May 19, 22, and 23 at 8:00 PM, and May 20 at 7:00 PM.

Created for the Ballet of the Grand Théâtre de Genève, Svatbata will bring together an international creative team under Morau’s direction. Morau leads the production’s choreography.

The creative team includes set designer Marc Salicrù, Costume Designer Pau Aulí, and lighting designer Bernat Jansà Caminal. The original score is composed by Alex Röser Vatiché and Ben Meerwein, while dramaturgy is led by Roberto Fratini. Shay Partush serves as assistant to the choreographer.

Performed by the Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève, the premiere of Svatbata highlights the company’s continued investment in new work and contemporary voices in dance.

Erhalten Sie Broadway-News auf WhatsApp Erhalten Sie aktuelle Nachrichten, exklusive Berichte und Theaterupdates direkt in der App.